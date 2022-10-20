K.O went on his social media pages to celebrate hit song Sete hitting 10 million views on YouTube

The song's official music video posted on the YouTube a month ago and the views are unbelievable

His fans joined K.O to celebrate the massive hit by posting comments to congratulate him on the huge success

K.O informs his followers that Sete has 10 million views on YouTube. Image:@mrcashtime

K.O made his huge comeback to the music industry when he released Sete featuring Young Stunna, and Blxckie two month ago. The song was an instant hit, and has been topping radio charts ever since.

South Africans have been dancing to the jam, and supporting the song making it go platinum in 16 days. MrCashtime posted today on his Instagram that the official music video has just hit 10 million views on YouTube in just a month, and it looks likes there's no stopping its success train.

The rapper can be seen overcome with happiness in the video, and he captioned the post with an inspirational message to his fans.

"Don’t ever give up on your dreams or yourself."

His proud fans showed him some love in the comments, and liked his post about this significant moment.

Watch the Instagram video below"

Read some comments from Mzansi people below:

@nandi_madida said:

"The brother is shining! If longevity and consistency had a face it would be you! Congrats."

@zingah_lotj stated:

"THE GREATEST TO EVER!"

@ntlakanipho_ shared:

"The goal is now 20 million before Christmas."

@barryogee posted:

"Proof that anything is possible as long as you stay consistent."

@coco_paen wrote:

"The face of passion, dedication and perseverance!"

@sean_cash commented:

"Izinja madoda! Well done. To the stars and beyond! "

@onlyoneclone added:

"This is a National Anthem. ❤️"

@trojen_malambule mentioned:

"IN A MONTH!"

K.O continues to make hits after more than a decade in music: From Teargas to creating amazing solo brand

In related entertainment stories, Briefly News reported that K.O, whose real name is Ntokozo Mdluli, only continued to grow after he focused on his solo career.

He worked hard on his now iconic solo career, establishing himself as one of the biggest players in South African hip-hop.

