Nota Baloyi went on a tweeting spree to let Mzansi know that he has influenced the likes of MacG and Kanye West

The former music executive turned professional troll said he is popular online naturally and not through a paid campaign

Mzansi people think his online clout-chasing is worrisome and that Nota should seek out professional help

Nota Baloyi rants about celebrities online and claims his influence is worldwide: Image: @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi unleashed on a few celebrities online after he recently trended for getting into a verbal spat with JMPD police officers.

In his latest Twitter rant, Nota claimed that Podcast and Chill host MacG is influenced by him, which is why his YouTube channel is doing well in the country. He also claimed that he is such a big deal that he has an impact on Kanye West as well because the US rapper responded to his 2022 tweet.

"Wondering why Penuel and MacG aren't trending in the Top 20 even though I am? That’s because I’m trending organically & not via an EFF-sponsored influencer smear campaign. Yes, they pay people to tweet lies like FNB to report accounts complaining about their terrible service!"

Concerned people online think that Nota is getting worse with his wreckless tweeting, which could indicate mental problems.

Read his post below:

Here are a few comments from South Africans.

@Sibusis20781673 said:

"It's getting worse now."

@Fourth___Hokage

"Am sure you knew all of this since you were 4. You need to visit Weskoppies."

@RBLSthemov mentioned:

"Because Ye responded to you now you're influential? You got things misconstrued. You're just an attention seeker."

@Wisdom273 shared:

"I think you and Ye are suffering from the same thing not that you influence each other."

@Sending_Failed7 suggested:

"You Might as well run for President. The Country needs you."

@Gav47Gav asked:

"So truly you spend your whole day on Twitter?"

@JulioGaming6 added:

"If we are being honest, Nota speaks the truth that most are not ready to hear, even though he is a little bit unhinged."

Nota Baloyi causes a scene After a nasty exchange of words with JMPD officers: “Mzansi’s own Kanye West”

Briefly News recently reported that South Africans were at a loss for words when a video of controversial media personality Nota Baloyi's heated argument with JMPD officers went viral.

The former music executive caused a scene as he accused the officers of causing traffic because they were not doing their jobs properly.

Source: Briefly News