Former Bafana Bafana winger Siphiwe Tshabalala celebrated his 40th birthday on Wednesday, 25 September 2024

To mark the occasion, his wife Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala shared an adorable video of the couple dancing together in their living room

Local fans showed their love for the couple on social media and also wished the former Kaizer Chiefs star a happy birthday

Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala, the wife of Bafana Bafana legend Siphiwe Tshabalala, shared a heartwarming video of the couple dancing together to celebrate her husband's 40th birthday.

In the video, Shaba shows off his dance moves with his wife, much to the delight of their off-screen audience.

Football legend Siphiwe Tshabalala turned 40 on Wednesday, 25 September 2024.

Source: Instagram

It is not the first time Shaba's dance moves went viral after French footballer Antoine Griezmann copied the Bafana legend's iconic 2010 World Cup goal celebration.

Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala wished her husband well

Watch the Tshabalalas dance together in the video below:

In the Instagram post, Shaba's wife proved the couple shares a tight bond and often cut up the rug together.

Bokang said:

"I hope you continue to walk in God's grace, and I hope God continues to surround you, protect you, and show off with you. I'm blessed to have you as my partner in the dance of life."

Fans show love for the Tshabalalas

Local football fans showed their love for the couple on social media, while previously supporters celebrated the 14th anniversary of Shaba's World Cup goal for Bafana.

Nomsa Masoka is a fan:

"I like this vibe in Shaba's family."

DJ Summer loves the relationship:

"You are blessed with a humble man."

Phuthego wished Shaba well:

"Happy birthday, Mr World Cup himself, Mr Shabaraggz."

Margaret Gardiner loved the post:

"So cool."

Keabetswe Mashugane respects the couple:

"Blessed birthday to him. We love you guys."

Doctor Khumalo is impressed with Kaizer Chiefs

As Briefly News reported, Mzansi football legend Doctor Khumalo said he was impressed with certain areas of Kaizer Chiefs under new coach Nasreddine Nabi.

The Soweto giants have had a good start under Nabi, winning two matches and scoring five goals in the PSL.

