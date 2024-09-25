Gaston Sirino scores his firsf official goal for his new club Kaizer Chiefs against AmaZulu in the Betway Premiership

The former Mamelodi Sundowns was one of the best players on the pitch as Amakhosi sealed all three points away from home

Fans shared their thoughts on the Uruguayan playmaker's maiden goal for the Glamour Boys on social media

Gaston Sirino scored his first goal for Kaizer Chiefs against AmaZulu FC after joining the club this summer.

The Uruguayan star joined the Glamour Boys on a free transfer this summer after being released by Premier Soccer League rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old playmaker impressed on his official debut against Marumo Gallants in Amakhosi's PSL opener and continued in the same vein against Usuthu on Wednesday evening.

Gaston Sirino scores his first goal for Kaizer Chiefs during their Betway Premiership match with AmaZulu FC on Wednesday, September 25, 2024. Photo: @Lorenz_KO.

Sirino gets his first Kaizer Chiefs goal

In a viral video shared by iDiskiTimes on social media, Sirino scored a superb goal during Kaizer Chiefs' 3-1 win over AmaZulu FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Glamour Boys took the lead very early in the game after Ranga Chivaviro rattled the net in the 12th minute.

Two minutes later, the Soweto giants doubled their lead, with Sirino hitting the top corner after being teed up by Mduduzi Shabalala.

Another summer signing, Inacio Miguel, scored his first goal for the club after his thumping header from Sirino swayed past Olwethu Mzimela in the 24th minute.

Etiosa Ighodaro pulled one back for the host, but they couldn't stop Amakhosi from securing all three points in their second game.

Reactions as Sirino scores his first goal of the season

MaubePh said:

"Can't believe this guy was benched at sundowns."

Pidolla_1 wrote

"At this rate he will go down as Chiefs best signing in history from Sundowns."

aey_dear commented:

"Gaston Sirino is undoubtedly the missing puzzle we have been looking for all along to make a super team, what a player. This is going to be an interesting season, player of the season in the making."

kappilinho shared:

"Yes, class is permanent, no doubt. But check the run of Mdu Shabalala. This is coaching. ✌️"

DevereauxArends implied:

"Say what u want but Bafana Bafana needs him."

