Nasreddine Nabi began his tenure as Kaizer Chiefs coach on a good note as Amakhosi earned all three points in their 2024-25 Betway Premiership opening fixture against Marumo Gallants on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

Two youngsters, Mduduzi Shabalala and Mfundo Vilakazi, saved the Tunisian tactician from losing his first game. They hit the back of the net to give Amakhosi a 2-1 win over the newly promoted side.

Briefly News takes a look at three players who impressed with their performance in the game.

3 Players who impressed in Kaizer Chiefs' win

1. Gaston Sirino

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star missed out on the Betway Man of the Match award but was arguably the best player on the pitch.

The Uruguayan star created several chances in the game and assisted the first goal for Kaizer Chiefs.

2. Bradley Cross

After putting a stellar performance in the game, the South African fullback was named the man of the match.

He was close to scoring in the first half of the game, but Washington Arubi pulled off a fantastic save to stop his effort from going in.

3. Mduduzi Shabalala

Shabalala started behind Ranga Chivaviro in the game and scored Amakhosi's equaliser with a perfect lob past Arubi.

Ashley du Preez eventually replaced the 20-year-old in the 73rd minute.

Chiefs make contact with Polokwane for Appollis

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs has contacted Polokwane City regarding the availability of star player Oswin Appollis.

The Soweto giants are not the only team showing interest in signing the South African international before the transfer window closes.

Chiefs executive Kaizer Motaung Junior confirmed the club's interest in the player, yet no formal bid has been submitted for the Bafana Bafana star.

