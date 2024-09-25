The South African former soccer player Siphiwe Tshabalala became the talk of the town

A video of the former Bafana Bafana star dancing with his wife went viral on Twitter (X)

Many netizens flooded the comment section with sweet messages about the couple online

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Siphiwe Tshabala's cute moment with his wife goes viral. Image: Yunus Okur

Source: Getty Images

The former Kaizer Chiefs FC player Siphiwe Tshabalala recently made headlines on social media again.

Siphiwe Tshabalala and his wife trend on X

Social media has been buzzing since a video of former Bafana Bafana player Siphiwe Tshabalala went viral.

The news and gossip page MDNews recently posted a cute clip of the star and his wife doing a dance routine on their Twitter (X) page; this was after he celebrated the 14th anniversary of the opening goal at the 2010 Fifa World Cup on Tuesday, 11 June 2024. The video was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Siphiwe Tshabalala dancing with his lovely wife Bokang."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@StHonorable commented:

"Life is good for them even after retirement."

@Baza__x wrote:

"The streets won't forget that 2010 opening goal."

@Afriforeal2 responded:

"Happy couple these two and I like it."

@MalumeRichie replied:

"This is beautiful."

@Abraham_Hamabra tweeted:

"Lovely, your wife should be your best friend."

@FootballStage_1 reacted:

"This is beautiful."

@TheRealSmomoh mentioned:

"Shabba still got some moves."

@shaz___m said:

"Love it for them, they look happy."

@cfisomans wrote:

"At least he’s happy, unlike Khune, who’s busy going around wanting to milk Kaizer Chiefs money again. Khune must not even be offered a senior position."

Siphiwe Tshabalala calls for more effort from Kaizer Chiefs

As Briefly News reported, Siphiwe Tshabalala said Kaizer Chiefs players should give their all on the field to improve Amakhosi's fortunes.

The Soweto club endured a difficult season after finishing tenth in the PS, while they also failed to win silverware.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News