Siphiwe Tshabalala reminisced his goal at the 2010 World Cup after meeting Peter Drury for the first time

The Kaizer Chiefs legend scored the opening goal in the first-ever World Cup hosted by an African country

Many Netizens reacted to the pictures and videos the South African midfielder posted on social media

Kaizer Chiefs legend Siphiwe Tshabalala has finally gotten the chance to meet with famous commentator Peter Drury.

The English football commentator delivered an epic line of commentary when Tshabalala scored the opening goal at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, which South Africa hosted.

The number one footballing event in the World was hosted in Africa for the first time, and Shabba took the opportunity to etch his name in the history books.

Siphiwe Tshabalala meets Peter Drury 14 years after his famous goal at the 2010 FIFA World Cup held in South Africa. Photo: Clive Mason.

Tshabalala meets Peter Drury

According to SNL, Tshabala shared pictures and videos of him meeting Drury at the airport after England's 2-1 defeat against Spain in the 2024 UEFA European Championship in Berlin, Germany.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder disclosed in the video he posted on his social media pages that it was the first time he had met the poetic commentator.

"Day made I have finally met the legendary Peter Drury," he said.

He wrote on IG:

"14 years later, we finally meet Ladies and Gentleman in present to you the great Peter Drury "

Since 2010, Tsbalala has celebrated the anniversary of the goal every year, and Drury also confirmed that it was the best goal he has ever commentated on.

Fans react to Tshabala meeting Peter Drury

Muhammed Ashraf wrote:

"Forever an iconic moment"

Vho Ṋetshifhefhe said:

"That day will always be memorable for everyone who experienced it. I was at the public viewing center in downtown Jozi, surrounded by a diverse crowd. The memory is so vivid, it feels like it happened just yesterday. I could practically recount every moment of that day."

Segopotso reacted:

"Drury also get goosebumps? I thought I was the only one, every time I see that goal my hair stand up."

Akani Wa Mutsonga commented:

"A moment that will last forever 'Tshabalalaa, goal Bafana Bafana. Manje, Jabulile, rejoice. A goal for Africa, a goal for South Africa'"

Mashiy'Amahle replied:

"This is beautiful. Just taking me back to that moment and be having goosebumps all over again. Very few are chosen indeed "

Matshikos said:

"It was indeed very special, @peterdrury_. You nailed it. That was special a moment for mzansi and Africa at large. The emotions haaa too much. You were absolutely good!"

vuyingesi wrote:

"The emotion in Peter's narration and the welling up with tears brought me a nostalgic feeling - the opening match of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa; what a moment in our history, and thanks, @siphiweshabba for having made us happy as a nation on that day."

