The South African socialite Shauwn Mkhize has made headlines on social media again

The reality TV star stunned in a beautiful Zulu traditional attire, which the controversial Musa Khawula posted

Many netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary messages for her

Shauwn Mkhize looked gorgeous in traditional attire. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

The South African media personality and socialite Shauwn Mkhize recently celebrated Heritage Day on Tuesday, 24 September 2024.

Shauwn Mkhize stuns in Zulu traditional attire

Social media has been buzzing as many celebrities celebrated Heritage Day this year by posting pictures of themselves in their traditional attire.

South African reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize recently looked snatched in traditional Zulu attire. The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the celeb on his Twitter (X) page.

He captioned the picture:

"Shauwn Mkhize dressed by Masango by Siphesihle for Heritage Day."

See the post below:

Shauwn Mkhize also posted the picture on her Instagram page and captioned it:

"Heritage Day. A celebration of the rich and diverse cultures, languages, and traditions that define South Africa. This day is a powerful reminder of resilience, heritage, and hope. It signifies a connection to ancestors who fought for freedom and dignity, inspiring us to honor our roots while building a brighter future. Happy Heritage Day!"

See the post below:

Netizens compliment Shauwn Mkhize

Many netizens complimented the star's look on social media. See some of the comments below:

@HemeraWoods wrote:

"For the first time, she looks gorgeous."

@DonaldMakhasane commented:

"She's so slim omg."

@_Neheng_ responded:

"Masango understood the assignment."

@uThembisa commented:

"Now THIS ... she's on point with!"

@Lebogang_ML reacted:

"She ate and left no crumbs."

@Prue03351541 responded:

"Stunning outfit! Has she paid what she owes @sarstax."

Shauwn Mkhize celebrates her birthday

In more MaMkhize updates, Briefly News shared the Royal AM boss' heartfelt birthday celebration.

Instead of an extravagant birthday celebration, MaMkhize opted for a wholesome party at a children's home and shared cheerful videos with the kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News