The South African social media influencer Cyan Boujee recently revealed that she is single

The 24-year-old DJ and YouTuber revealed in a now-deleted caption that she would be single this festive season and wouldn't be buying gifts for a loser

This came after the star shared pictures of her bruised face and body on social media, allegedly that her ex-lover beat her up

The controversial media personality Cyan Boujee sparked concerns among social media users when she showed her severely bruised face and body after an alleged attack by her boyfriend.

The 24-year-old YouTuber and DJ recently revealed on social media that she is officially single and has broken up with her new boyfriend. The star posted cute pictures of herself, and in her now-deleted caption, she mentioned that she is a single lady this festive season and won't be buying any loser gifts.

She wrote:

"I may be single this festive but at least I ain’t buying gifts for a loser."

Some fans and followers of the content creator were proud of her for walking away, and some hoped she would find a better man.

Netizens react to Cyan's single status

Many netizens flooded the comment section with reactions to Cyan Boujee being single again. Here's what they had to say:

reexo__ said:

"Good for you mami."

tumi_patricia wrote:

"Always better when you come back."

bonolommotlana__ responded:

"And you are always better when you come back."

lee_mcgold replied:

"And when you talk about her, don't forget to mention in the same breath, wa re nyesa shem."

nokwazitembe mentioned:

"Let's be honest, guys; Cyan is gorgeous without a filter. Yazi she doesn't even use a filter in her pictures or videos."

Cyan Boujee's before and after pictures surface

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee's pictures have gone viral on social media before and after surgery. The star has been open about the procedures she has had, including a BBL and gastric sleeve bypass surgery.

Controversial DJ and socialite Cyan Boujee's before and after surgery pictures have surfaced on social media. Cyan Boujee has had several procedures done on her body in Turkey.

