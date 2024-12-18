Cyan Boujee shocked fans by revealing her bruised face and body after allegedly being attacked by her boyfriend, leading to her hospitalisation

The media personality joked about a facelift in a video showing her injuries, sparking mixed reactions online

Social media users empathised with Cyan despite her history of violence, calling for her boyfriend's arrest and urging her to leave the abusive relationship

Controversial media personality Cyan Boujee sparked concerns among social media users when she showed her severely bruised face and body after an alleged attack by her boyfriend.

Cyan Boujee sparked concerns when she shared a video of her bruised face and body. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee recently revealed that her boyfriend attacked her and left her with a swollen face and body. The DJ shared that she was admitted at a medical facility because of the bruises.

Cyan Boujee is not the only SA celebrity who has been a victim of GBV; YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase also raised concerns when she revealed that her ex-boyfriend Leeroy Sidambe had assaulted her.

An X user with the handle @Usis_Judy reposted Cyan's video and called for the man's arrest. In the video, the media personality joked about having a facelift while showing her battered face and swollen body.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Cyan Boujee's bruised body

Social media users were shocked to see Cyan Boujee swollen up like that. Many joked about the bully being bullied as Cyan is always trended for beating others up. The star even made headlines for allegedly assaulting her manager.

Despite the jokes, fans empathised with Cyan Boujee and urged her to leave the man who beat her to a pulp.

@Ndi_Muvenda_ commented:

"Is this the Cyan who is always trending for beating others."

@phunyukabamphte said:

"Sad to watch her make Jokes about it this thing is very sensitive feel sorry for her."

@MivhunduB added:

"Last time I checked she was the one beating others now what went wrong oh."

@Sizzle_Diva commented:

"Her back 😳😳 omg what was he using to hit her. Yoh she looks so bad man."

Cyan Boujee's before and after pictures surface

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee's pictures before surgery and after have gone viral on social media. The star has been open about the procedures she has had including a BBL and gastric sleeve bypass surgery.

Controversial DJ and socialite Cyan Boujee's before and after surgery pictures have surfaced on social media. Cyan Boujee has had several procedures done on her body in Turkey.

Source: Briefly News