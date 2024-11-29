Cyan Boujee’s Before and After Pictures Surface, Fans React: “She Must Apply for Disability Grant”
- Cyan Boujee's before and after surgery pictures have gone viral, showcasing her body transformations following procedures like a BBL and gastric sleeve bypass surgery in Turkey
- Social media users shared comparisons, sparking debates over whether the surgeries were necessary
- Many commenters criticised her decisions, expressing a preference for her natural body and questioning her frequent surgical enhancements
Cyan Boujee's pictures before surgery and after have gone viral on social media. The star has been open about the procedures she has had including a BBL and gastric sleeve bypass surgery.
Cyan Boujee's before and after pictures go viral
Controversial DJ and socialite Cyan Boujee's before and after surgery pictures have surfaced on social media. Cyan Boujee has had several procedures done on her body in Turkey.
A social media user with the handle @Usis_Judy shared pictures showing the significant changes to the DJ's body.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Take a look at the pictures below:
Mzansi reacts to Cyan Boujee's pictures
Social media users had much to say about Cyan Boujee's new body. Many said she should have kept her old body.
@cumbu45 said:
"She’s always re-messing up her body..is this the 4th surgery 😭"
@Kong_Fuzi_cn wrote:
"There was nothing wrong with her original body yazi , hai manje she’s shaped like a pair of scissors."
@jaybug1313 added:
"The mileage remains the same 😂😂😂"
@AndiswaTsh wrote:
"Love her down. But F2 screams photoshopped."
@motshwanebm said:
"The knife guys the knife..nna re llisa ke selo Sela bao Segang mo monwaneng ba checka tshukiri ko clinic."
@gatsoMicrogreen wrote:
"I liked her when shes thick, the first pick looks good. What is the rest ai man."
@ThatLazy_Artist added:
"Cyan could have just simply worked her weight off. But ke, maybe it’s my poverty speaking🥲"
Khanyi Mbau shows her progress following her cosmetic surgery
Gigi Lamayne flaunts her curves in steamy picture, SA shares mixed reactions: "BBL be doing wonders"
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau gave fans a peep at her new face shortly after her controversial cosmetic procedure.
Khanyi Mbau is topping social media trends after she gave netizens a look at her face after undergoing cosmetic surgery.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.