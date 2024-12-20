Cyan Boujee stunned fans with her latest pictures, flaunting her curves in a Gucci outfit

The media personality announced her single status and showcased her comeback, impressing fans with her unfiltered beauty

Social media users praised her striking appearance, calling her a queen and applauding her resilience

Cyan Boujee set timelines on fire with her latest pictures. The media personality who recently trended after sharing her bruised face and body after allegedly being attacked by her boyfriend stunned in her latest snaps.

Cyan Boujee shares hot pictures on her page

Cyan Boujee has come back stronger after being assaulted by her boyfriend. The media personality revealed that she is now single after dumping her abusive boyfriend.

Taking to her Instagram page, the stunner showed off her controversial curves while rocking a Gucci outfit. Although many have shared concerns when her before and after pictures went viral, fans admitted that Cyan ate and left no crumbs in the pictures. Take a look at the post below:

Fans can't get enough of Cyan Boujee's look

Social media users gave Cyan her flowers for nailing the look. Some even mentioned that her face card is among the best in the industry.

@nokwazitembe said:

"Let's be honest guys, Cyan is gorgeous without a filter 👌👌. Yazi she doesn't even use a filter in her pictures or videos 😍❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥"

@bonolommotlana added:

"And I’m always better when I come back!!🥹🥹🚀"

@casendra._____m wrote:

"Back on the #fyp like she never left 😍😍"

@brian.s.p.s said:

"Ladies and Gentlemen Respect da Queen 👸🌹❤️🙌😘"

d1ad1a_buh1ebenkosi wrote:

"And you better believe her when she says " And I'm always better when I come back " 😤🩷"

Cyan Boujee's performance goes viral

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee trended for the right reasons when her fire performance went viral. Cyan has been accused of being one of the worst female DJs in Mzansi.

Social media users praised the star for putting more effort into her craft and improving. Meanwhile, some naysayers also blasted the controversial media personality, saying she should stop trying too hard.

