A Tswana man recently shared a sweet video on social media of his Spanish wife learning Setswana

The clip shows her confidently saying basic greetings, with her supportive hubby cheering her on

Netizens love her flawless pronunciation and authentic accent which makes the video a viral hit

A Spanish woman was captured learning Setswana with the help of her husband. Image: @pique_maria

Online multiracial couples always prove that love has no boundaries. A man from Botswana flexed how his Spanish wife is trying to master Setswana.

Learning basic Tswana phrases

In a TikTok clip, the hubby is heard patiently guiding his Spanish wife through basic Setswana phrases. Her enthusiasm and his encouraging vibes make the learning process look effortless and fun.

The woman nailed the accent and had clear pronunciation. It’s evident she’s put in the effort, and her dedication is paying off big time.

Tips for learning new language fast

Research shows that being immersed in a new language can help you become more fluent.

Start with small, attainable goals and celebrate your achievements.

Practice every day, starting with simple sentences and gradually moving to more complex ones.

Flashcards are an effective way to memorise new words and phrases.

Conversing with native speakers is one of the most engaging ways to improve your language skills.

Watch the video below:

The video posted by @pique_maria is taking TikTok by storm, racking up 145,000 views in one day.

See a few reactions below:

@currentlysa wrote:

"She's even killing the accent but someone's teacher of 12 years calls him 'Tjepo'. 🤣🤣"

@Animegarl asked:

"Please tell me how you all met. This is really cute. ❤

@MsBamie mentioned:

"Her pronunciation is so good. 🔥🔥"

@ZaZa commented:

"Tell her that she's doing great. 😉I hope you're learning Spanish as well Mr. 👀"

@Dinnie posted:

"She understands and knows what she's saying."

@ChristopherVeiger said:

"One thing I notice, is she learned all this from eavesdropping on your phone conversations. Like any other wife out there.🤞 I love her accent! 😊"

@KittyTut added:

"Wow! She has a good Setswana accent. 🔥🔥😂😂"

@TracyKidmann stated:

"OMG, I love her! 🤣🤩 Marry her a thousand times over."

