At least for once, Cyan Bouje trended on social media for all the good reasons.

The South African YouTuber made headlines on social media for her dance moves.

The 24-year-old DJ and influencer recently had fans talk about her recent performance live on stage at an unknown event in Mzansi. The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the video on social media.

The clip was captioned:

"Cyan Boujee live."

Watch the video below:

Netizens have mixed reactions to Cyan's video

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Presidento78477 questioned:

"So people paid their hard earned money to go watch her Live?"

@molebatsi_nemo said:

"Social networks have brought us unnecessary celebrities bra. I hate it."

@Jabstar_86 asked:

"Isn't that plastic thing painful mara?"

@NubianSen said:

"Who’s behind the decks when she is dancing?"

@ImiCulate wrote:

"We should learn from this girl and Thuli P. Don't wait to be perfect at anything; start regardless."

@thandomasanabo responded:

"I love that she is actually working on her craft."

@asilut commented:

"Sana being a DJ has become so much work. You need to prepare your set and then rehearsal for your own performance."

@miss_machika mentioned:

"Mkhaya performing live at The Rosé Sunday Picnic, where Kelvin Momo had fans disappointed by the way."

Cyan Boujee shows off her workout routine

In more Cyan Boujee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the YouTuber's intense workout routine.

While some peeps admired Cyan's physique and dedication to staying fit, others continued to criticise her cosmetic surgeries, with many claiming that Sesi Cyan was going to lie to her followers about how she got her body:

Keneiwe15 said:

"Next thing she is going to start selling her own waist-snatching belt and tea, which helped her lose weight."

