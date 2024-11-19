Cyan Boujee recently showed off her incredible workout routine in a new video

The YouTuber impressed netizens with her toned body and impressive skill in the gym

But others threw shade at her cosmetic surgery, with some asking why she would get BBL only to hit the gym later

Briefly News got in touch with a fitness expert about Cyan's routine and all the benefits

Cyan Boujee worked up a sweat at the gym in a new video. Images: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

A video of Cyan Boujee at the gym sparked a heated debate among netizens about her cosmetic surgery.

Cyan Boujee hits the gym

Mzansi's favourite drama queen, Cyan Boujee, is topping social media trends, and thankfully, it's for the right reasons this time.

The controversial YouTuber's personal life has been the talk of the social media streets for some time, and it appears that she has moved past the drama to focus solely on herself.

Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shared a video of Cyan working up a sweat at the gym on her abs and booty after recently getting a gastric sleeve.

Mothusi Maepa, a fitness expert and certified personal trainer, told Briefly News about Cyan's workout routine:

"She's doing a lower-body and core workout. The first exercise is an overhead lunge; it helps build strength in your lower body and core muscles.

"The second exercise is called an ab-wheel rollout; it's good for building your ab and core muscles. In the third exercise, she is doing Elevated DB Romanian Deadlifts; they help build strength and balance on your posterior chain (back muscles), which are your hamstrings, glutes, etc."

Mzansi weighs in on Cyan Boujee's video

Netizens were impressed with Cyan's workout routine and toned body:

ChrisEcxel102 was impressed:

"I like how her BBL is looking now; it looks great."

Lucia74921 said:

"The gastric sleeve and gym are doing wonders, she looks toned, and the shape is really coming together now. She had a weird-looking BBL."

KhanKh18498280 praised Cyan's routine"

"Wow, nice steps."

Meanwhile, others criticised Cyan's BBL:

lesegohlum_ said:

"You can cut corners, but you’ll still always end up at the gym."

Bongisafrank was confused:

"Guys, make me understand; you get a BBL, and then you exercise?"

TheRealMotase threw shade:

"People go to Turkey and then come back and act like they are working hard for their summer body."

Keneiwe15 posted:

"And then she is going to start selling her own waist-snatching belt and tea, which helped her lose weight."

