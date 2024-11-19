Khabonina Qubeka came up with a unique way to showcase her latest products from the Khanatural brand

The former Shaka Ilembe actress struck a bold pose next to her products while rocking some lingerie

Fans criticised her on social media, questioning whether her daring poses would boost product sales

Khabonina Qubeka's marketing strategy has left her fans scratching their heads as she rolls out a new line from her brand, Khanatural.

Khabonina's creative approach didn't seem to work

Khabonina Qubeka, a talented actress who did an exceptional job on her Shaka Ilembe character, recently shared some new pics to showcase her health and wellness products. The choreographer strikes some pretty bold poses in these shots, leaving many of her fans puzzled as they focused more on her poses than the actual products.

The 43-year-old actress is not just famous for her impressive acting career and business ventures; she's also recognised for her youthful appearance. It helps her stay flexible at this stage in her life.

A mother of one took to her Twitter (X) to announce that her Khanatural brand has restocked all its products. Among the organic goodies is the popular Sea Moss gel, "great for digestion and keeping a healthy weight," plus Sea Moss soap with turmeric, Sea Moss capsules, and mixed berry gummies, to name a few.

Confusing marketing strategy

Khabonina wasn't prepared for all the negative feedback, as many of her fans were skeptical about her approach, citing too many distractions.

@Ntshepy_K asked:

"Pila pila o rekisa eng Kgabo" (What is Kgabo actually selling?")

2Eric_Busiso wrote:

"What do the poses have to do with the product."

@AfroNenebae commented:

"What is she selling here? What's addictive? Marketing communication is bad because I see wide open legs more than the products."

@Hlulani101 added:

"The focus should've been more on the product than her body."

@SiyabongaGreat wrote:

"So, does it come with the underwear, or it’s actually the underwear you are advertising"?

@Zeeyaah068065 commented:

"Just a note: You look good, sisi. Kodwa, I focused more on your poses than the product. The shots did not do your product much justice. I was not sure if you were advertising what you're wearing or your flexibility. More shots focused on or zooming in on the product would do."

Makhadzi is not new to showing some skin

