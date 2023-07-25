Shaka iLembe star Mondli Makhoba has lauded Khabonina Qubeka's acting skills, saying she is nailing her role

Khabonina Qubeka plays the role of Ntombazi, and Mondli portrays the role of Ngomane in the popular series

The actor also gave a huge shout-out to the casting crew for entrusting Khabonina with the role

Mondli Makhoba believes Ntombazi's spirit chose Khabonina to play her on 'Shaka iLembe.' Image: @mondlimakhoba, @khabonina_q

Source: Instagram

It seems as though the hype was worth it. Khabonina Qubeka being cast for a significant role on Shaka iLembe caused a frenzy on Twitter.

Mondli Makhoba gives Khabonina her flowers, says the role of Ntombazi belonged to her

Praising the actress on his social media platform, Mondli said they met for the first time during the Mzansi Magic series preproduction stages.

"I remember her on the set of Shaka Ilembe, the loudness in the car from set to base. But, the same loudness is heard in her portrayal of Queen Ntombazi."

Mondli thanked Khabonina for playing Ntombazi very well, and gave a shout-out to the casting team.

"Today, I want to say thank you, @khabonina_q, for how you approached Ntombazi. I am thankful that her spirit chose you. She comes alive in you. She is calm, sure, and loving to her children no matter what. We believe her. You have done a brilliant job with this character, sisi."

Khabonina appreciates Mondli's kind words

In response to Mondli's post, Khabonina said she appreciates Mondli and respects him.

"Sir Mondli, you know how I appreciate and love and respect you bhuti … so THIS coming from YOU means EVERYTHING."

Netizens share the same sentiments as Mondli, praise Khabonina Qubeka

Taking the comments section, netizens hailed Khabonina as one of Mzansi's best actresses.

@khaye_nkwanyana said:

"This is your highest career highlight as Ntombazi. The fact that I am scared of you and your zombies means you outdid yourself."

@gogodineondlanzi said:

"You have embraced and embodied this role with such perfection! I love despite everything else, your love for your children shows up!"

@zam_barbie said:

"Just this morning, I was thinking about how I can't wait for Sunday's upcoming episode. The character that came to mind was Ntombazi, Khabonina. She doesn't get enough recognition for what a brilliant actress she is; she's absolutely dynamite!"

@cikoza_ said:

"Not me having goosebumps when reading this!! Halala mama @khabonina_q I cannot wait for the day to watch you. I wonder when will I watch Shaka iLembe."

@mirandakagcwabe said:

"I am actually scared of Khabonina, it started all the way from Generations and now this. Anyway this all proves that she takes her roles very seriously."

