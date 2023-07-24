Shaka iLembe viewers have taken to social media to dish their thoughts on Ntando Duma's acting skills

The talented actress made her debut on the show as Bhibhi in the star-studded South African soapie

Social media has been split as fans are sharing mixed reactions, some lauded the star for her role while others blasted her

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Ntando Duma is trending on social media following her debut on Shaka iLembe. The talented actress and businesswoman plays the role of Bhibhi on the show.

Ntando Duma's role on 'Shaka iLembe' causes a buzz. Image: @dumantando

Source: Instagram

Ntando Nduma's Shaka iLembe role leaves Mzansi divided

Shaka iLembe recently set the bar too high when new actors were introduced in the latest episode. The viewers were surprised to see their favs Sjava and Ntando Duma on the show.

It was not long until Ntando Duma started topping Twitter trends as fans shared their thoughts on her role and acting skills. Some fans said she is killing the role while others questioned her acting skills.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ntando who plays the role of Bhibhi headed to her Instagram page to thank her fans for the outpouring of love following the episode. She wrote:

"UNdlunkulu uBhibhi I’m so overwhelmed and extremely grateful for the love. Izandla zidlula ikhanda bantakwethu, NGIYABONGA!"

Mixed reactions trail Ntando Duma's Shaka iLembe appearance

Social media had a lot to say about Ntando Duma's role in Shaka iLembe. Some trolls said she is not talented enough. Others praised her for embracing the character.

@SerojaneLennox said:

"Sjava is there and already killing it, Ntando Duma is hated already, killing it, #shakailembe is bringing the heat, everybody is killing it, if you aint there, you arent a real actor i'm afraidi'm telling ya'll, Sundays are settled for the rest of the year"

@Ngoasheng247 wrote:

"Ntando Duma being a villain character in #ShakaiLembeMzansi and also supporting the (hated) EFF. This lady is fearless "

@MoabiMo added:

"Ntando Duma is the Adv Dali Mpofu of acting."

Thembi Nyandeni wins Best Supporting Actress at KZN Film and TV Awards, Mzansi delighted by her presence

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a beloved South African actress won an award at the KZN Film and Television Awards. Thembi Nyandeni was awarded for her hard work on a South African show.

The actress whose work was recognised at the award event where they were celebrating 10 years of the "Simon Mabunu" Awards. Thembi Nyandeni walked to the carpet before winning for the night.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News