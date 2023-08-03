Former Generations actress Kagiso Rakosa who played the role of Sharon for over seven years is back in the spotlight

The star's fans celebrated following the announcement of her return to the small screen in the star-studded TV series Magaeng

In addition to the TV gig, Kagiso also inked a modelling gig with fellow veteran actress Khabonina Qubeka

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Kagiso Rakosa is making her highly anticipated return to the showbiz industry and Mzansi is here for it. The star who has gone under the radar following her exit from Generations is making a major return.

Former ‘Generations’ actress Kagiso Rakosa is back in the spotlight. Image: @kagisorakosa

Source: Instagram

Kagiso Rakosa bags modelling gig following return to acting

Anyone who watched Generations knows about Sharon. The fan favourite has peeps wondering where she had disappeared after her exit from the show.

Kagiso had Mzansi jubilating when she announced that she was returning to the small screen to play the role of a police officer in the star-studded new soapie Magaeng. The 40-year-old star is starring alongside industry heavyweights like Keke Mphuthi, Sdumo Mtshali, Tina Mnumzane, Khabonina Qubeka, and Thato Molamu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In addition to the acting gig, Kagiso Rakosa is also showing off her modelling skills. The actress joined hands with fellow actress Khabonina Qubeka and is now the new face of her beauty products.

Speaking to Zimoja, Khabonina Qubeka said Kagiso said it was a no-brainer for her because she started off as a model before her Generations gig. Kagiso also said she loved associating with the brand because she loves beauty products.

Kat Sinivasan lands role as Zola in House of Zwide, fans excited for his official debut

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that ladies' man and presenter Katlego Sinivasan will be back on screens. He officially will be joining a popular telenovela on e.tv.

The media personality announced the news of his appointment on Instagram. He explained his role in the soapie with this caption:

"I’m so excited to finally announce that I’ve officially joined the @houseofzwide cast as Zola."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News