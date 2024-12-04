South African media personality Cyan Boujee is the latest celebrity to bag her very own reality TV show

Cyan Boujee has some experience with her YouTube vlogs, so fans already know what she has to offer

Mzansi is here for this one, as some people expect chaos and drama while others poke fun at her

Cyan Boujee to star in her own reality TV show on Moja Love. Image: @cyan.boujee24

There is a new reality TV star coming in, and she is no stranger to drama and being in the spotlight.

Cyan Boujee bags a reality TV show

The YouTuber and DJ will showcase tidbits of her life on the controversial channel Moja Love, which can be found on DStv channel 157.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela made the announcement on X with the caption, "The controversial social media personality will be starring in her own reality television show."

Mzansi reacts to Cyan Boujee's reality show news

Not everyone is a Cyan Boujee fan. However, her YouTube subscribers and TikTok followers know how entertaining her content is, so they are hopeful that her reality show will be as equally engaging.

@MaggyValen remarked:

"That's a channel for all the rubbish you can think of."

@Ihhashi_Turkei reacted:

"Her vlogs are interesting and authentic, this has potential."

@SIYA_VS shared:

"Her vlogs are always funny, I hope her reality show won't disappoint."

@archie_success said:

"Moja love is fitting for her brand to be honest."

@Sifisov1 stated:

"She's going to trend."

@HappinessMkhwa8 said:

"I'm kinda looking forward to this. Cyan's content is entertaining, actually."

@Paballo_maseko_ laughed:

"I’m actually happy for her😂"

@MATTER_TZA argued:

"The only decent show to ever come out from that channel is "Sizok'thola", I wonder why people never got tired of these scripted reality TV shows though."

@Masnackz stated:

"This is the only time I can’t wait for someone’s reality show. There’s a lot going on in her life😭"

@NalaCloudz expressed:

"This I'm gonna watch, ke mogirl wa hot mess, and I'm here for it."

@Penelope_Mph cried:

"The standard for reality shows in South Africa is very low 🥲"

@Melo_Malebo argued:

"People like Cyan are spreading moral decay in society, and they’re given a platform."

@DDT_PM stated:

"It's her time to let her shine."

@mqhelenqabankos claimed:

"Brands and producers don’t care about dignity. I never thought I’d say this, but promiscuity pays now. Dignity doesn’t."

Cyan Boujee's singing skills impress netizens

