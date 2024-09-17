Jub Jub reportedly resigned from Uyajola 9/9, and it was alleged that he and the Moja Love CEO Aubrey Tau did not see eye to eye

His salary was also discredited after initial reports suggested that he was getting paid R500,000

The show's viewers reacted with disappointment to the news, saying Jub Jub was the heart of the show

Jub Jub has parted ways with 'Uyajola 9/9'. Image: @official_jubjub

When you think of Uyajola 9/9, Jub Jub's name is the first thing that comes to mind. In a shocking twist, the presenter has quit the show, leaving many of his fans disgruntled.

Jub Jub parts ways with Uyajola 9/9

According to Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Jub Jub handed in his resignation to the channel this week. He also shared that Moja Love CEO Aubrey Tau accepted his resignation with open arms.

Mphela also announced that Moja Love paid for Jub Jub's legal fees when he was in and out of court.

"What’s interesting is that in the resignation correspondence between Jub Jub and the CEO of the channel, it has been revealed that the company paid around R1-million of the presenter’s legal fees during his bout with the law."

How much was Jub Jub earning at Uyajola 9/9?

Jub Jub's salary was always a focal point among curious fans after previous reports suggested that he was getting paid R500,000.

Mphela debunked this, saying Jub Jub was getting paid R180,000 per month. According to Sunday World, Aubrey Tau expressed regret over this, implying that Jub Jub should have been per show.

Viewers disappointed by Jub Jub's resignation

Fans of the show said Jub Jub was the heart of the show and that without him, Uyajola 9/9 would lose even more ratings.

@M_o_n_d_z suggested:

"Time to move on."

@Merc_05 said:

"We know no one will carry this show as he did. They have tried, but it requires that Jub Jub spice."

@PhutiMaboks_P stated:

"They must just cancel the whole stupid show."

@tebogosebs added:

"He was made for that show; I can't think about anyone who can do it better than him."

@AmuMabasa2 argued:

"R180K?!!! Dude was being overpaid."

