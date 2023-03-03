Former Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub allegedly demanded R72 million from Moja Love for his song Uthando Noxolo being used as a soundtrack by the broadcasting channel

The R72 million is a portion of the R100 million Jub Jub sued the broadcasting channel for after they failed to honour their contract

Moja Love is also expected to pay Jub Jub his allegedly withheld January salary of R510 000 and bonuses for 2021 and 2022

According to reports, former Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub is suing Moja Love for R100 million for breach of contract, which includes R78 million for his soundtrack Uthando Noxolo used by the TV channel.

Former 'Uyajola 9/9' host Jub Jub demands R72 million from Moja Love after the TV channel used his song 'Uthando Noxolo' as a soundtrack. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

City Press reports that the TV host took the broadcasting channel to court after they fired him without paying his January salary of R510 000. Jub Jub claimed he was unaware that Moja Love had not paid him and that his bonuses of R20 000 in 2022 and R50,000 in 2021 were also unpaid.

Jub Jub allegedly demands R72 million from Moja Love for use of his soundtrack Uthando Noxolo on Uyajola 9/9

The Ndikhokhele hitmaker also alleged that Moja Love owes him R72 million in royalties for the song Uthando Noxolo, which the channel used as a soundtrack.

"I have not been compensated in a form of goodwill nor as royalties for my song, notwithstanding various agreements to do so on various occasions."

Jub Jub allegedly demands R10 million after Moja Love used his images for billboards without his consent

City Press added that Jub Jub claimed he wanted R10 million in compensation after Moja Love used his photographs for billboards without his permission.

To end all his claims, the star allegedly demanded R8 million for being kept in the dark about his dismissal, which he believed would occur after five years as stipulated in their contract.

Mzansi shocked by Jub Jub's Moja Love R500 000 monthly salary

@Constitution_94 shared Jub Jub's demands on Twitter, and peeps were stunned that Jub Jub made a lot of money from Uyajola 9/9.

@IamZinzie said:

"Jub Jub LamaSwidi was getting paid R500k?"

@ncubem00 shared:

"Debit orders are bouncing. Each man for himself bro. He was busy exposing people."

@tseepati posted:

"I want to see how this unfolds. Moja Love has been getting away with a lot. Stealing ideas and all."

