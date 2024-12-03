Cyan Boujee impressed and divided social media users after showcasing her singing skills in a video

Fans debated her potential, with some suggesting she could improve with vocal coaching, while others felt singing wasn't her strong suit

The video comes after Cyan recently trended for her before-and-after surgery photos

Is there anything Cyan Boujee can't do? The DJ and content creator recently flexed her vocal abilities in a video that has sparked debate among social media users.

Cyan Boujee showcased her singing skills in video. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Cyan Boujee shows her singing skills

Cyan Boujee wowed social media users when she shared a short video showing her singing voice. The controversial media personality recently made headlines on social media after her before and after-surgery pictures resurfaced.

A video of the content creator and DJ flexing her singing voice was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the controversial media personality Musa Khawula. The now-viral clip shows the star in her element as she showcases her voice. The caption read:

"Cyan Boujee showcases her vocals."

Cyan Boujee's singing video divides SA

The video of the star showcasing her singing skills divided fans. Some said Cyan had potential and could become a great singer if she found the right coach, while others said she should leave it to the professionals.

@incontroZA said:

"A wise man once said, "Stay in your lane"... That is not the correct microphone..."

@Presidento78477 commented:

"There's something nyana there, she must get a vocal coach."

@GermanTank_BW noted:

"She’s actually crying 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@aj_millz said:

"She got a nice voice but why she so serious?"

@DDT_PM noted:

"It's not bad she just need a vocal coach."

@DonaldMakhasane said:

"There's nothing she can't do."

@i_am_shumani wrote:

"If MaWhoo can transition from selling her assets to signing…why can’t she..?"

@nolomoifa noted:

"She should stick to doing BBLs singing ain't her forte..🙉"

