Kelly Khumalo Samples New Music in Trending Video, SA Reacts: “Why Isn’t She Cancelled Yet?”
- Kelly Khumalo wowed fans by previewing her new music in a video shared on X, showcasing her impressive vocal talent
- Social media reactions were divided, with some praising her artistry while others criticised her due to ongoing controversy surrounding the Senzo Meyiwa murder case
- Despite mixed opinions, many acknowledged her talent, with some expressing anticipation for her upcoming music release
Kelly Khumalo's name may be controversial because of her relationship with Senzo Meyiwa, but that doesn't take away the fact that she is one of the best vocalists in Mzansi. The singer wowed fans when she sampled her new music on social media.
Kelly Khumalo samples new music
Kelly Khumalo's name popped up on social media timelines when she flexed her vocals in a new video. The star, always trending for all the wrong reasons, serenaded fans with a sample of her upcoming music.
A clip of the Empini singer's new music was shared on X by the popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The caption read:
"Kelly Khumalo previews new music."
Fans respond to Kelly Khumalo's new music
Social media users were divided after the video went viral. Some praised the singer for constantly releasing the best music, while others called for her to be cancelled.
@Hozeh5 said:
"She is still producing music , I thought she would be preparing for court since there are reports that she is considered a suspect in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.🤔"
@tsholofelo_vala commented:
"People are not angry enough...we did not say she did it, but she definitely knows what happened."
@Hina20Shaikh added:
"Looking forward to hearing Kelly Khumalo's music."
@Kong_Fuzi_cn said:
"Why isn’t she cancelled yet?"
@Nyambi1234 added:
"That murder accusation aside and bleaching, she makes good gospel songs."
@khuzumdumo said:
"When are they arresting her, I heard it was this weekend."
@ZeZe4319 wrote:
"Great voice but we still wanna know what happened?🤷🏼♀️ Someone’s son dies I front of you and y’all move on just like that ay."
Kelly and Zandie Khumalo's messages read in court
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that text messages between controversial sisters Kelly and Zandie Khumalo were recently read in court. The messages reveal how Kelly wanted to get rid of late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa.
Kelly Khumalo and her sister, Zandile Gumede Khumalo, are trending for all the wrong reasons again. Text messages between the singers about how Kelly felt about her baby daddy, Senzo Meyiwa, were recently read in court.
