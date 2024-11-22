Toss' highly anticipated EP, Indabakabani , featuring four tracks with big names like Mr Nation Thingz, Leemkcrazy, DJ Maphorisa, and Dbn Gogo, has been released

The EP has been met with excitement as fans and celebrities flood social media with praise, highlighting the collaboration and energy of the project

Toss teased the release on Instagram, with many expressing their eagerness for the tracks and praising the cover art

Mzansi music lovers are celebrating the release of Toss' highly anticipated EP, Indabakabani. The body of work has four tracks featuring some of the biggest stars in the game.

Toss has released his new EP titled 'Indabakabani'. Image: @indabakabani

Source: Instagram

Toss releases much-awaited EP

Toss is shutting the year down with a star-studded EP that has sent the streets buzzing. The star who hhadbeen teasing new music finally delivered. it

Taking to his Instagram page, the uMlando hitmaker announced the release of his EP. The project features four songs: Indabakabani featuring Mr. Nation Thingz, Cuba Beatz ft Leemkcrazy and Moovah, and Mjolo featuring Scotts Maphuma, DJ Maphorisa, Sbu Yon, and Cuba Beatz.

The EP also features Careless featuring Vaal Nation, Tyler ICU and Cuba Beats and lastly, Danko featuring Dbn Gogo, Cuba Beatz and others. He wrote:

"sek’sele ama hora before Indabakabani ⌛️🔥😮‍💨 🎨: @jr_ecko. Set i alarm 4 midnight." ❤️🤟🏾

Fans react to Toss' new EP

Social media users are already jamming to the new tracks. Many, including celebrities, flooded the hitmaker's timeline with praise.

@robot_boii said:

"Khuphuka 🙌🏾🔥🙌🏾"

@tylericu commented:

"Asambe."

@dbngogo said:

"Let’s go 🔥🔥🔥"

@refilwemodiselle added:

"Washa BROEEEERRRR!!!! ♥️🙏🏻🤌🏻"

@mgarimbe_yamela_official said:

"We will be there no matter what!😁🙌🏼"

@syresnyc wrote:

"Worth the wait, after all🔥🔥"

@anele_kayy added:

"The big 3 is here leemckrazy, Scotts and Cowboii. Mosha Toss!🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@abuti.itudjy noted:

"The cover is too much toss my king 🔥🔥"

