Khuzani Mpungose's new album Angidlali Nezingane is a major hit among Maskandi music lovers, marking significant milestones

In an interview with Briefly News, Khuzani highlighted that this album focuses on themes that uplift his fans rather than targeting rivals

His songs Imbongolo featuring Sphesihle Dludla and Angidlali Nezingane featuring Thibela quickly reached one million views on YouTube just two days after their release

The year is ending on a high note for Maskandi music lovers as one of the biggest stars in Mzansi, Khuzani Mpungose, dropped the best album. The star recently celebrated major milestones achieved by his body of work, Angidlali Nezingane.

Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose's new album 'Angidlali Nezingane' a hit among fans. Image: @khuzani_mpungose

Khuzani celebrates his new album's success

It looks like Khuzani's album Angidlali Nezingane is already a hit among South African music lovers. The star opened up about the themes of the songs in a recent interview.

Speaking to Briefly News, Khuzani Mpungose said the theme of the new album is slightly different from his usual sound. The star added that there were no songs targeted at his rivals on the new album. He said:

"I am not targeting anyone; I have moved past that phase and am focusing on songs that will make my fans happy."

Speaking about the making of the album, the singer said he did not encounter any problems. He added that the message was directed at his diehard fans who have supported him since day one.

Khuzani's new songs reach milestones

Mzansi is vibing to Khuzani's songs. The star took to his Instagram page to celebrate his two songs, Imbongolo featuring Sphesihle Dludla and Angidlali Nezingane featuring Thibela, which reached one million views on YouTube two days after their release.

