Maskandi Star Khuzani Mpungose Ends 2024 With a Bang With Explosive New Album ‘Angidlali Nezingane’
- Khuzani Mpungose's new album Angidlali Nezingane is a major hit among Maskandi music lovers, marking significant milestones
- In an interview with Briefly News, Khuzani highlighted that this album focuses on themes that uplift his fans rather than targeting rivals
- His songs Imbongolo featuring Sphesihle Dludla and Angidlali Nezingane featuring Thibela quickly reached one million views on YouTube just two days after their release
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
The year is ending on a high note for Maskandi music lovers as one of the biggest stars in Mzansi, Khuzani Mpungose, dropped the best album. The star recently celebrated major milestones achieved by his body of work, Angidlali Nezingane.
Khuzani celebrates his new album's success
It looks like Khuzani's album Angidlali Nezingane is already a hit among South African music lovers. The star opened up about the themes of the songs in a recent interview.
Speaking to Briefly News, Khuzani Mpungose said the theme of the new album is slightly different from his usual sound. The star added that there were no songs targeted at his rivals on the new album. He said:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"I am not targeting anyone; I have moved past that phase and am focusing on songs that will make my fans happy."
Speaking about the making of the album, the singer said he did not encounter any problems. He added that the message was directed at his diehard fans who have supported him since day one.
Khuzani's new songs reach milestones
Mzansi is vibing to Khuzani's songs. The star took to his Instagram page to celebrate his two songs, Imbongolo featuring Sphesihle Dludla and Angidlali Nezingane featuring Thibela, which reached one million views on YouTube two days after their release.
Mthandeni's big win at the SAMAs "confirms" he is the king of Maskandi
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Maskandi music artist Mthandeni won the biggest award of the night at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs).
South African Maskandi music artist Mthandeni won the Motsepe Foundation Record of the Year. His single iParis with Lwah Ndlunkulu beat the likes of Tyla's Water, Dlala Thukzin's iPlan and many other bangers.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.