Springbok captain Siya Kolisi recently had a boys’ night with three of his Springbok teammates in Cardiff, Wales

He went on Instgram to post a picture of the dinner featuring Handrè Pollard, Eben Etzebeth, Cheslin Kolbe

Fans loved seeing Siya’s positive vibes despite his recent challenges and gushed about his bond with his teammates

Siya Kolisi spent some time with his Springbok's team mates. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

The Springboks are living their best lives off the field! Captain Siya Kolisi shared a glimpse of a boys’ night out with teammates Handrè Pollard, Eben Etzebeth, and Cheslin Kolbe in Cardiff, UK.

Siya Kolisi unwinds at restaurant in Cardiff

The rugby legends know the importance of staying fit. In a snap posted on Siya's Instagram, the Rugby World Cup champs are seen enjoying a healthy dinner with green smoothies and balanced meals.

Siya works out in cold weather

Siya didn’t stop at dinner snaps! He also shared pictures of him training hard in the gym and posing with other teammates in the snowy weather. The vibe? Pure camaraderie and champion energy.

See the post below:

The comments section lit up with messages of love and admiration from fans all over the world.

See some reactions below:

@ryanwickins posted:

"Imagine going for dinner and these 4 sit next to you!"

@kreyan_shun stated:

"He’s free. 😍😍😍"

@mitchstar1 commented:

"Super respect to these athletes! Hard work pays off. Respect from Australia. 🇦🇺 🙌"

@gonzalocvf wrote:

"Greetings from Argentina! 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 We admire you here, good luck."

@avdamane said:

"Buti we love you ! 🥰 I’m so proud of you. 👏🏾 Despite all the negativity on social media, you are doing your best to serve your country 🇿🇦. 🫶🏾 Keep pushing buti!"

@mxtthys_a typed:

"You guys going to be playing in the snow? 👀"

@maximiliantvg mentioned:

"Pure greatness. 🙏🏻 Thank you for being our everyday inspiration. 🇿🇦💪🏽"

@kerwin_pillay added:

"Fantastic 4! 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

