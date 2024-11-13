Mzansi recently threw major shade at Mihlali Ndamase's latest workout video

The controversial influencer was roasted after breaking a sweat at the gym, with netizens again raising the BBL claims

Briefly News got in touch with a fitness expert about Mimi's routine and the benefits

Mzansi criticised Mihlali Ndamase’s gym video. Images: mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Sheesh! Mihlali Ndamase can't catch a break, and she sure caught some serious shade for her latest workout video.

Mihlali Ndamase shares gym video

Mihlali Ndamase has been putting the work in at the gym lately and recently gave netizens another look into her workout routine.

The influencer showed off her snatched body in a new video of herself breaking a sweat in the gym, and this time, she focused on strength training.

Speaking to a fitness expert and certified personal trainer about Mimi's routine, Mothusi Maepa broke down the influencer's exercise to Briefly News:

"This particular exercise is called a Plate Chest Press; it targets your pectoral (chest) muscles. It's similar to the traditional Barbell Flat Chest Press, as they both use the same movement and target the same muscles. The benefits of this exercise are to enhance chest strength and size."

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video of Mihlali's workout routine:

Mzansi weighs in on Mihlali Ndamase's gym video

Netizens weren't impressed and accused Mimi of using the gym as a cover for allegedly getting a BBL:

freeingthembs said:

"Get a BBL and workout, so it seems like the gym did that."

Dr_Shiyaklenga claimed:

"Gym for what? That's an artificial body. If she doesn't like it, she can always go for a repair service, mos."

MbaliNomcebo15 dragged Mihlali:

"One thing she will never get the opportunity to do is brag about her body; we will always remember that it's a BBL. She didn't build this naturally."

Meanwhile, others claimed that the influencer was looking for another sponsor:

Yanga_Co said:

"Someone's bonus is in trouble."

FootballStage_1 wrote:

"It's December, there is no time. Bills should be paid.'

SbuGrosso98031 posted:

"She's working to be strong enough to carry people's husbands."

mycky_la posted:

"Getting her body ready for the highest bidders."

