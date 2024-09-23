Media personality Lebo Keswa is dealing with her split from actress Letoya Makhene the best way she knows how

The controversial figure shared a video of her recent gym session, saying she is going through umgowo

Netizens reacted to the video by saying Lebo is going through a lot and she deserves to let her mind rest

Lebohang Keswa has hit the gym to deal with the aftermath of her dramatic break up with TV actress Letoya Makhene.

Lebo Keswa has gone to the gym to take care of her body post-breakup. Image: @Lebo_PulumoM on X, @BonaMag on X

Lebo Keswa leaves peeps chuckling with gym video

The always-trending public figure Lebo Keswa hit the gym to process her break up with her wife, Letoya Makhene. Keswa was hit hard by the breakup and some of the things that transpired after the split.

The controversial figure conducted multiple interviews in an attempt to tell her side of the story and aired out Letoya's dirty laundry. Peeps online have labelled her all sorts of names, but she was not bothered. Instead, she joined in on the fun and made several jokes about herself as well.

The most recent was when she said she was dealing with umgowo (closely translated to going through a lot from IsiXhosa.) In response to a tweep who asked people about going through gyms, Lebo responded: "Yes we are. It is the best way to heal from umgowo."

Netizens poke fun at Lebo Keswa

Jokes flew when Lebo posted that video on X, with Netizens saying Lebo is definitely going through a lot.

@I_am_Bucie said:

"Working out will heal your heart & it will be good for your mental health. Keep pushing."

@yaratwang9 stated:

"Let’s gooo!"

@Mark_Finity asked:

"What muscle are you training here auntie."

@_officialMoss laughed:

"Write a book please. 😂🤷🏽‍♂️"

@shaz___m stated:

"I love how you're now making the mgowo a joke."

@Sizi_phiwe joked:

"This kind of umgowo it top tier Lebo 😂 😂 "

@FootballStage_1 added:

"I like how the relationship humbled you."

Leeroy Sidambe compared to Leeroy Sidambe

In a previous report from Briefly News, Leeroy Sidambe and Lebohang Keswa made headlines once again after they were compared to each other.

They were dragged by many peeps online amid their relationship scandals. This was after pictures of them both at the gym, working out, were shared to mock them.

