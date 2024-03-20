Nonku Williams is enjoying her vacation in Jamaica, sharing her glow-up era on social media with a saucy picture in black and white underwear

The picture, shared by a popular blogger, had fans commenting on her body and speculating about her relationship with Duduzane Zuma

Some fans praised her as a "hot mama," while others criticised her for not acting her age and questioned her attractiveness after cosmetic procedures

Nonku Williams is living her best life while on vacation in picturesque Jamaica. The reality TV star has had Mzansi glued to their phones waiting for more content from the stunner.

‘RHOD’ star Nonku Williams shared a stunning picture from her vacation. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams shows off her hot body in viral picture

Nonku Williams is in her glow-up era and is not ashamed to flaunt her body on social media. The Real Housewives of Durban star who has been in Jamaica for days recently served hot body goals on her page.

A picture of the star's saucy body was shared on X by the popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The viral picture shows Nonku rocking nothing but black and white underwear, with her long hair covering her breasts. Take a look at the picture below:

Fans react to Nonku's viral picture

Social media users weighed in on the trending picture. Some said the star should start acting her age, others commented on her body.

@KZN_za said:

"She is one hot mama. Tell us Musa, Which man STEALTH her heart? I know uzazi zonke izindaba."

@Dingswayo_N asked:

"Is she with Duduzane still?"

@Palesa_OM_ wrote:

"She needs to act like her age."

@angazi_nje added:

"I wonder if she’s aware that she ain’t s*xy at all. She’s an average looking girl, very basic."

@raps_lord53856 added:

"I actually found her more attractive before the procedure."

Source: Briefly News