Khosi Twala dazzled in a black and red two-piece set at the Dior New Look launch, showcasing her killer curves and snatched waist

Fans praised her stunning look, flooding her post with heartwarming comments and fire emojis, with some calling her a woman king

Twala's style and beauty have solidified her as one of Mzansi's best-dressed and most fashionable celebrities

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala has continued to serve looks and Mzansi doesn't seem to complain. The star recently set timelines on fire with her stunning looks.

‘BBTitans’ star Khosi Twala stunned in her latest pictures. Image: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Khosi Twala serves body goals in hot pictures

Reality TV star and winner of the Briefly News' Most Fashionable Celebrity Award Khosi Twala is slowly becoming the best-dressed star in Mzansi. The star who has always been commended for always looking on point shared more stunning content.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star shared pictures rocking an outfit that set tongues wagging. The star showed off her killer curves and famous snatched waist in a black and red two-piece set by celebrity stylist My Fashion Link. She captioned the post:

"How I showed up for @dior New Look launch."

Fans can't get enough of Khosi Twala's look

One thing about the Khosi Reigns is they will always hype their king. They flooded her page with heartwarming comments and fire emojis.

@bamteddylovers commented:

"Woman king for a reason ❤️❤️❤️ what a body "

@zee_thecock said:

"Everything about you screams class"

@yvonne.godswill added:

"You looked stunning my baby "

@yayarsa noted:

"Oh, my LOVE! Look at you serving "

@bliss_by_zeezah said:

"It’s giving class and gorgeous ❤️"

@boitshoko87 noted:

"The body is bodying as always "

@myfashion_link wrote:

"Dior definitely know they've got a new ambassador in SA noways they can ignore such beauty yoh "

Minnie Dlamini’s saucy picture sparks surgery rumours

Briefly News previously reported that Minnie Dlamini's viral picture has caused a buzz on social media. The star set timelines on fire with a picture wearing an animal print two-piece swimsuit, but fans were more invested in her body changes.

South African celebrities are joining in the plastic surgery trend. Many have opened up about their journeys on social media, while others leave fans to speculate but never address the rumours.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News