Minnie Dlamini's viral swimsuit picture sparked plastic surgery rumours, especially regarding her belly button's appearance

Social media users commented on her physique, questioning her body changes and suggesting she had undergone cosmetic procedures

The controversy ignited discussions about South African celebrities' increasing openness or secrecy about their plastic surgery journeys

Minnie Dlamini's viral picture has caused a buzz on social media. The star set timelines on fire with a picture wearing an animal print two-piece swimsuit, but fans were more invested in her body changes.

Minnie Dlamini's latest picture has convinced fans that she had plastic surgery.

Minnie Dlamini allegedly had surgery

South African celebrities are joining in the plastic surgery trend, Many have opened up about their journeys on social media while others leave fans to speculate, but never address the rumours.

Minnie Dlamini recently had fans thinking she went under the knife when her latest picture went viral on social media. Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a snap of The Honeymoon star rocking a swimsuit. Social media users concluded that Minnie had a tummy tuck.

Fans speculate that Minnie Dlamini had surgery

Minnie Dlamini's hot picture set tongues wagging online. Social media users said the star's belly button looked different, hence the surgery comments.

@like_confettii said:

"A manufactured mid-section that God knows nothing about will always show…it’s all in the belly button."

@djibouti_ms added:

"Her belly button is too long evidence of a tummy tuck "

@senamieyngubeni wrote:

"Tummy tucks have a scar that goes all the way to your back . It’s very hard to miss."

@MrsAnieN added:

"She left her husband thinking men will line up for her. sadly she ranked herself so high up in the market."

@VuyelwaDeSousa commented:

"What’s happening with her belly button?"

@tee_Ceecee commented:

"The doctor who did her body must get arrested."

@Nkwe_ noted:

"She must leave this half-nakedness to under 25 year gals. She is old & there is no coming back."

