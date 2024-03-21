Pearl Thusi's viral video from the Basketball Africa game showcasing her carefree and fun-loving spirit, earned both praise and criticism on social media

Some users commend her happy energy, while others suggest she's trying too hard to remain relevant

Despite mixed reactions, Pearl's infectious joy and dance moves have captured attention, with many appreciating her unabashed enjoyment

A video of actress and DJ Pearl Thusi getting down at the star-studded Basketball Africa game has gone viral on social media. The star showed off her impressive moves while enjoying the match.

A video of actress Pearl Thusi dancing has gone viral on social media. Image: @pearlthusi

Pearl Thusi dances in trending video

Anyone who follows Pearl Thusi knows she is a carefree person who loves to have fun. In fact, many people on social media have argued that the Queen Sono actress will thrive in her DJing career because of her carefree spirit.

A video of the star having the time of her life at the Basketball Africa game was recently shared by the popular blog MDN News on X. In the video, Pearl seemed to be having the time of her life alongside fellow stars like Sho Madjozi and her eldest daughter Thando.

Watch the viral video below:

Pearl Thusi's video divides Mzansi

Social media users had mixed reactions after watching the video. Some said the star tries too hard, others commended her for always being happy.

@IAMTHEEPREACHER said:

"Weskoppies Hospital must come to take their patient before it's too late "

@Ihhashi_Turkei commented:

"Love her fun energy."

@Dingswayo_N said:

"If she's happy then it's fine."

@TheGeopol added:

"Pearl Thusi must stop embarrassing herself, her time is over, let Tyla shine without trying to outdo her."

@manv_sk said:

"Instead of us being happy or dealing with our issues, we always look at other people's behaviours & come to social media to hate them or blame them. The girl is enjoying herself moss but other people make it look bad."

@D88915575 wrote:

"Girl is trying so hard to be relevant, stoko payiye gents are no longer interested."

@uThembisa added:

"One thing about Xola, wherever there’s music she’ll be up on her feet happy and free without a care who’s watching or not even Thando knows! "

Uncle Waffles sets tongues wagging with saucy dance video

Briefly News previously reported that fans are not loving Uncle Waffles' latest video, where she is showing off her behind.

The DJ is famous for her overall stage presence when she is spinning on the decks. However, a TikTok video did not impress netizens who weren't afraid to voice out their disapproval.

