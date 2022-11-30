Celebrities will do whatever it takes to achieve the perfect hourglass figures that always turn heads online. With the changes in times, more and more celebrities are opening up about going under the knife.

2022 saw many South African stars visiting local and international doctors to get work done. Others have had successful surgeries, while some were botched.

The issue of celebrities going under the knife for perfect bodies has been around for a long time. In the past, celebs would vehemently deny that they went under the knife even if the evidence was all there. Today, celebrities are now talking about the issue of plastic surgery. Briefly News looks at the stars who got work done in 2022.

1. Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson had a tummy tuck

Connie Ferguson's eldest daughter Lesedi revealed to her followers that she got some work done earlier this year. The actress and casting director announced on Instagram that she had had a "mommy makeover".

The stunner looked all kinds of hot when she posed in underwear, showing off her new body. She wrote:

“A nip and tuck but still packing a punch. Now that I’m all healed up, I can show off. Thank you so much for the mommy makeover @brianmonaisa @marangaesthetics. I’m eternally grateful to you and how you helped me get my mojo back."

2. Sithelo Shozi had a BBL in Turkey

Sithelo Shozi has been hogging the headlines because of her relationship with the Mpisanes and the work that she got done. The stunner had the internet buzzing when she revealed that she had travelled to Turkey to get the perfect figure.

According to Glamour, the Durban-based DJ broke the internet when she unveiled her saucy body. Peeps spoke with one voice and admitted that Sithelo had the best BBL in the entertainment industry. One impressed fan commented:

"I'm sorry, but Sithelo's BBL is the best in the game her belly button is also still intact."

3. Diamond & Dolls star Eva Modika admitted to having a BBL

Reality television star Eva Modika admitted that she parted ways with a few thousands of Rands to get the body of her dreams.

Drum reports that the 26-year-old Diamond & Dolls star said she underwent the eight-hour-long procedure in Turkey.

Per the publication, Modika's procedure included transferring fat from other body parts to your backside. The club host also had liposuction to achieve the "snatched waist".

She said she was getting the procedure done to prepare for the second offering of the popular reality TV show Diamond & Dolls.

4. Cyan Boujee pays R200k for plastic surgery

Media personality Cyan Boujee had the internet divided when she revealed that she forked out R200k to go under the knife. This comes after Cyan Boujee admitted to MacG that she was planning to get some work done.

However, social media users shared mixed reactions when the influencer shared the procedure results on Instagram. Netizens burst out laughing, claiming her body got worse. Others said she should demand a refund from the doctors because, wow.

Cyan was not entertaining any trolls. The media personality fired back by sharing pictures of those who were making fun of her body to show they were also not perfect. She later told fans that she loves her new body despite the trolling. She said:

"Thank you so much for the compliments on my recent picture. And I definitely do see the difference. I love it, I love how I look . When I look in the mirror Im happy for paying almost R200K."

5. The Real Housewives of Durban's LaConco allegedly went under the knife

LaConco is reportedly the latest celebrity to join the long list of stars who had work done. The Real Housewives of Durban star had jaws on the floor when she debuted her snatched body.

The reality star never admitted that she went under the knife; instead, she attributed her slimmer figure to clean eating and exercising.

According to ZAlebs, fans are not buying the eating healthy and dieting story. Peeps said LaConco went under the knife and need to come clean about it. Others accused her of deceiving her online fans, yet she still looks the same in real life. One peep wrote:

"Ai, she's not like this, saw her Friday."

Source: Briefly News