Nomalanga Shozi stunned in a two-piece outfit, impressing fans and industry colleagues with her look at a recent event

Fans praised Nomalanga's look on social media, with many calling her incredible and absolutely stunning

Her stylist, Xolisa Tony Mahlakahlaka, told Briefly News about the inspiration behind the outfit and his experience from working with Nomalanga

Nomalanga Shozi recently stepped out looking like the star she is in a stunning two-piece outfit. The star who needs no introduction to the Mzansi entertainment industry stepped on necks with her look.

Nomalanga Shozi's recent look impressed Mzansi. Image:Aaron J. Thornton and Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Nomalanga Shozi stuns in latest pictures

We all know Nomalanga Shozi never misses when it comes to her looks. The star ate and left no crumbs with her outfit at one of her gigs.

Taking to her Instagram page, Nomalanga shared pictures from the event and explained how happy to be working on the upcoming project with SABC. She wrote:

"I had the pleasure of hosting the SABC VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT CONTENT FESTIVAL last night and to say I had FUN would be an understatement! Congratulations to the team. Such exciting things coming across all the SABC platforms and I feel so blessed to be part of the movement! Here’s to the new wave of South African TV/VE icons!"

Briefly News speaks to Nomalanga Shozi's stylist

Briefly News caught up with fashion designer and celeb stylist Xolisa Tony Mahlakahlaka who shared more details about the inspiration behind Nomalanga's stunning look. He said:

"The original reference for the look was a Maison Martin Margiela Spring 1997 stockman top. We decided to convert it into a mini dress with a matching jacket. We wanted to go for a fashion reference that leaned into a suit aesthetic because she was going to be hosting a formal event but wanted to still make it fun and chic."

Speaking about his experience of working with the talented star, Tony said she is easy to work with because she knows exactly what she wants.

"Working with Nomalanga has been an absolute joy she also has a very clear direction for what she wants to achieve in her career, image and legacy, that laser focus makes it so easy to collaborate on looks and ideas because she knows immediately what she wants and we don’t spend too much time working on ideas and for someone who is has achieved as much as she has in fashion and in her career she really is always open to my vision an absolute dream. We have so many ideas and our fashion story is just beginning."

Mzansi can't get enough of Nomalanga's look

As expected, the star's fans and industry colleagues flooded her timeline with sweet messages. They agreed that she totally killed the look.

@lootlove2 said:

"Get it Superstar! "

@neonontso commented:

"You were incredible! "

@yayarsa added:

"Hhaybo so much FLAMES "

@bontle.modiselle noted:

"Absolutely stunning! ❤"

@apryl_loft said:

"Vogue cover girl"

Khosi Twala flaunts her stunning curves in saucy pictures

Briefly News previously reported that Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala has continued to serve looks and Mzansi doesn't seem to complain. The star recently set timelines on fire with her stunning looks.

Reality TV star and winner of the Briefly News' Most Fashionable Celebrity Award Khosi Twala is slowly becoming the best-dressed star in Mzansi. The star, who has always been commended for always looking on point, shared more stunning content.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News