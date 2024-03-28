MTV Base host Shamiso Mosaka recently bagged herself a new radio job at YFM

The radio station recently announced and posted about the star joining them after CemAir flight attendants treated her unfairly

The MTV Base host told Briefly News that she is grateful and happy as she has always wanted to be on radio

TV Host Shamiso recently joined YFM as their new host. Image: @shamiso

Halala! The famous TV host Shamiso Mosaka has secured another job at Mzansi's biggest radio station.

Shamiso Mosaka joins YFM

Finally, the baddest MTV Base host, Shamiso Mosaka, has something to celebrate after the horrible encounter she had with a CemAir flight attendant who had police officers throw her out of the plane unfairly.

The daughter of the veteran radio host Azania Mosaka recently joined the biggest radio station, YFM, as part of their weekend lineup shows. In a statement shared with Briefly News, it stated that the star will be co-hosting with The Rizz:

"Joining the Y weekend lineup is TV presenter, model and now radio broadcaster Shamiso Mosaka with The Rizz on Saturday afternoons from 17:00 to 18:00. The Rizz is set to give listeners global music magic where 'borders blur and music unites' "

Speaking to Briefly News, Shamiso shared that she is grateful and happy as she has always wanted to be on radio:

"Joining the Y team feels absolutely surreal. I’ve been wanting to do radio for a while but nerves got in my way from taking the plunge, now I’ve done it and I couldn’t be happier or more grateful.

"The show is the first of its kind at Y, it’s a one hour music show that focuses on global hits and not your usual commercial radio, I’m super excited to learn about new artists and genres along with the listeners."

The star also mentioned that she was excited to be challenged to try something new, and excited to be outside of her comfort zone:

"I am excited to master another craft in the entertainment industry. The challenges I expect are just really finding my own sound and way of doing things, but that too excites me.

"I pride myself in being authentic in everything I do and that’s how I plan to connect with the listener, I think as far as the culture is concerned as well as the demographic of the listener, I have a lot in common with most of the people who’ll be tuning into the show and I definitely plan to bring an energy that’ll get listeners pumped for a fun Saturday night!"

Netizens congratulate the star

YFM also shared the news on their Instagram page that Mosaka will be joining their team and wrote:

"Guess who just joined the frequency!!! Get your your Rizz game with someone who’s got it all. Introducing #TheRizz, the place to experience global hits with the one and only, @shamiso_. Saturday, 5pm to 6pm. See you there!"

See the post below:

Many netizens congratulated Mosaka for bagging a new job:

