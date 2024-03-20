The former Isibaya actor Muzi Mthabela has joined the national radio station Ukhozi FM

The news of Muzi Mthabela joining Ukhozi FM circulated on social media

The radio station also made changes to its line-ups which will be effective from the beginning of April 2024

Actor Muzi Mthabela joins Ukhozi FM. Image: @muzimthabela

Halala! The famous actor and MC Muzi Mthabela has secured another job at Mzansi's biggest national radio station.

Muzi Mthabela joins Ukhozi FM

The former Isibaya actor Muzi Mthabela has secured another bag for himself after he celebrated and showed love to his wife on their 17th anniversary of love and marriage.

According to reports, Mthabela has recently joined Ukhozi FM and will be hosting a show with Neliswa Cele. The radio station revealed that it has changed its 2024/25 line-up, effective from 1 April 2024.

According to TshisaLIVE, Nozipho Zulu will take over the Sunday, 3 am-6 am development slot from Londa Mbatha. The show will be called Kwasa Okungaliyo. Londa will host the agriculture show Cobela Kufalaza on Mondays from 3 am-5 am. Zama Mseleku moves to Ulozolo on Saturdays from 7 am to 9 am.

Bingelela Mpanza and Sopho 'DJ Sgqemeza' Mbatha, Nonhlanhla 'Mroza' Buthelezi and Dudu 'Lady D' Khoza will continue to host their shows

Netizens react to Muzi joining Ukhozi FM

A Twitter (X) user @Am_Blujay posted the news about Mthabela joining Ukhozi FM and wrote:

"Actor Muzi Mthabela has joined radio station Ukhozi FM."

Netizens reacted to the news of the star being added to Ukhozi FM's 2024/25 line-up. See some of the comments below:

@Sandiso__N wrote:

"Brother even since Isibaya ended his been taking big moves."

@skosanacharlie said:

"Higher unemployment rate is SA. But some individuals have multiple job's opportunities and get paid thousands rands."

@Just_Muji4 shared:

"Bhuti Duma!"

@JustLebogang responded:

"It's nice to be a South African celeb."

@STwala9 replied:

"Yassss."

