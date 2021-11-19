Halala, Muzi Mthabela Joins the Cast of 'Generations: The Legacy'

Former Isibaya actor Muzi Mthabela is gearing up to take on a brand new exciting role on the popular telenovela Generations

Muzi won Mzansi over when he played the well-respected villain Duma Ngema on Isibaya and spicy casanova Menzi on Imbewu

Fans are so excited to see him take on a new character but most feel let down considering the show no longer has a large audience

Muzi Mthabela has taken on a new role in SABC 1 drama series Generations: The Legacy. The actor previously played two well-loved roles on other popular shows and fans are curious to see what character he will take on next.

Muzi Mthabela's last role was on Imbewu: The Seed. The South African reports that Muzi did not enjoy playing the role of Menzi because it went against a lot of his core values as a Christian. So he made the tough decision to exit the show.

ZAlebs reports that he recently landed a new gig on Generations. Soapies seem to be his favourite place to be, so why not stick to the winning formula. It has not been announced when his first episode will air but the excitement is in the air nonetheless.

Entertainment blogger Phil Phela shared the news of the casting on his Twitter page and fans had quite a bit to say. While others were so excited to see him in action once again, some fans were discouraged by the fact that they no longer watch the show.

Muzi Mthabela reveals that he is not leaving 'Isibaya' to play Shaka

Briefly News reported that Muzi Mthabela has denied rumours that he has been picked to play Shaka in the upcoming Bomb Shelter production, Shaka Illembe.

The star told TshisaLIVE that no such discussion has taken place between him and the production house.

He said:

“There is absolutely no truth that I am going to play Shaka Zulu. As far as I know, Bomb Shelter haven't cast for the show. We have never talked about me playing Shaka. Nothing is confirmed and I don't have any offers."

