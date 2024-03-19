Thami Mngqolo and Zolisa Xaluva are set to reunite in an upcoming show called Code 13

The former Generations stars who played lovers, Senzo and Jason, will dazzle viewers in the Mzansi Magic crime drama

Mzansi raved about the former on-screen couple, with some hoping that they would reunite as lovers

Former on-screen lovers, Thami Mngqolo and Zolisa Xaluva are expected to reunite in a show called 'Code 13'. Images: Instagram/ thamimngqolo and Twitter/ TallZo

Mzansi's favourite on-screen lovers, Thami Mngqolo and Zolisa Xaluva, are set to reunite in an upcoming crime drama, Code 13. Popularly known as Senzo and Jason, the actors' new roles sparked a frenzy among their supporters, who hoped that they'd be a couple again.

Senzo and Jason to reunite after Generations axing

This may be the actors' first casting together since being cut from Generations, where they played a couple and rocked Menzi Ngubane's (Sibusiso Dlomo) world with their secret love affair.

According to Twitter (X) user Jabu_Macdonald, Mngqolo and Xaluva are set to star in the upcoming crime drama, Code 13, but sadly, they won't play a couple:

"Thami Mngqolo and Xolisa Xaluva reunite on Mzansi Magic’s new Sunday night drama series #Code13Mzansi."

Mzansi weighs in on Mngqolo and Xaluva's new show

Fans can't wait to tune into the new show:

tevy_scott said:

"The only TV gay couple I recognise."

LesediGMogashoa wrote:

"Bathong Jason le Senzo."

PaulMzilankatha praised the actors:

"They're icons. Yeey, Generation was lit."

Tiisetso_Moh posted:

"They received so much backlash against gayness. Look where we are now."

Meanwhile, some fans hoped that the actors would reunite as a couple:

KabeloMohlohlo said:

"It would be nice if they were a couple again. Now, we are not scared to watch without feeling judged."

dansmywholename was curious:

"Will they be kissing? Asking for a friend."

nhlanhlar_ asked:

"Will they be dating again?"

nyesta29 quoted their iconic scene with Menzi Ngubane:

"Jason, Senzo, niyenzani, niyenzani?"

