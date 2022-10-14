Uthando Nes'thembu viewers felt sorry for MaYeni when she shed tears live on national television in the latest episode of the reality show

Polygamist Musa Mseleku rubbed MaYeni up the wrong way when he revealed that he didn't know that MaYeni knew MaNgwabe way before he married her

MaYeni couldn't even answer questions during her diary session and many people accused Musa Mseleku of being a narcissist after the lit episode

MaYeni shed tears live on national TV. Musa Mseleku rubbed his wife up the wrong way in the latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu.

‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ felt sorry for Musa Mseleku’s wife MaYeni. Image: @musamseleku, @mayenimseleku

Source: Instagram

The polygamist's second wife couldn't control her emotions when he revealed that MaYeni knew Mangwabe before the tied the knot with her. ZAlebs reports that Musa Mseleku said he didn't know that MaYeni and MaNgwabe knew each other before he met MaNgwabe.

The heartbroken MaYeni couldn't even finish her diary session on the touching episode. She said she couldn't answer certain questions because they were too personal.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest episode of the show. Some accused Musa od being a narcissist while others said those who are not happy with Musa must just leave him.

@_tsiiiii wrote:

"Musa doesn’t respect these women, you can clearly tell that MaYeni is in pain when it comes to this whole thing and instead of him sympathising with her he is giving her 'leave if you want to leave I will still take another wife' vibe."

@PrincessSkhu commented:

"MaYeni is still not over the fact that she is not the first wife, aka Mamkhulu."

@khulisowitness1 said:

"MaKhumalo and MaCele have just accepted the man they LOVE and married as he is. There is peace in being content where you are. MaYeni is still stuck on being the first love and Mbali thought she is the end of the era of Mseleku marrying more wives."

@Angelas179 wrote:

"They also have choices to make hao. Leave that excuse of a man and move on."

@Nyawuza56521298 added:

"But women can be unreasonably impossible and dramatic, unprovoked. Mseleku’s wives went into that polygamy arrangement voluntarily, and they except for the first wife, the rest went there knowing that the dude is a polygamist."

Makgotso M bags role in US film, actress commemorates Mental Health Day

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makgotso M has bagged a new role in a US film, Survive. She stars alongside fictional character Sansa Stark in the upcoming movie.

Makgotso shared that the film directed by Mark Pellington explores mental health. She shared some of her scenes from the film.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared that it was a pleasure to be part of the movie because mental health is close to her heart.

Makgotso said one thing that’s helped her on her journey is knowing that she's not alone. She further said that being able to talk about it, educational content and things like therapy also help her a lot. TshisaLIVE reports that Makgotso commemorated Mental Health Day on Monday

