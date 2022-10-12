English dealt with South African singer and Limpopo's finest Makhadzi again in a video doing the rounds on social media

The Ghanama hitmaker was promoting her body lotion on the timeline when she hilariously failed to pronounce pharmacy and said "phemisi"

While some peeps roasted her for failing dismally to pronounce the word, others suggested that she did it on purpose in order to market her product

Makhadzi is being roasted again after her English bundles ran out while she was filming a video. The singer was promoting her skin care range when she hilariously failed to pronounce the word pharmacy.

In the trending clip, the Ghanama hitmaker was trying to let her followers know that Mavoda, her body lotion, is now available at a pharmacy in Polokwane.

When she came across the word pharmacy, she pronounced it "phemesi" before asking her fans how to properly pronounce it. A tweep posted the clip on Twitter and other tweeps laughed out loud at their fave.

Some even suggested that Makhadzi did it on purpose to market her body lotion.

@MulaudziGeloof commented:

"Go and buy at phemisi."

@chicharittoJun2 wrote:

"English never loved us."

@Rama_thetse said:

"She doesn’t fold."

@GoddessLebo commented:

"Ayibo, when will she learn English??"

@Ced_riq wrote:

"Marketing strategy... now the video is trending and she's selling."

@CeedNotSid said:

"Marketing genius this one.. Imagine if everything was flawless? We'd have quickly moved on to the next tweet."

@LivhuwaniTshiw1 added:

"It's not late for Makhadzi to consider going back to school. Anyway, they will tell you that 'no one is a master of pronunciation'. Mara this here is something that will require education. Don't insult me, I don't have parents."

