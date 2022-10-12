A woman impressed peeps with her flashy ball skills, which made Mzansi netizens applaud her fancy footwork

The clip inspired a discussion about how folks in general have and don't have the talent to do what she did

South African gents got into a discussion about women's ability to be able to do such, bringing about humorous conversations

A gifted woman impressed peeps online with her flashy ball skills that Mzansi netizens applauded because of the fancy footwork on display.

A woman impressed folks online with her impressive ball skills that South Africans found lit. Images: @AlexSithole/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The astounding and entertaining clip was posted by @AlexSithole, who shared it on a Twitter post that got the attention of women football enthusiasts because of how the caption challenged them:

"Footy huns would never "

The video itself is quite the spectacle. The talented woman makes what she does look extraordinarily simple. She starts by tapping the ball perfectly without a hitch. She then keeps the same rhythm with it being balanced on her head.

The grace with which she does it is also professional, it seems as if this woman has practised for a long time. Peeps were thoroughly impressed by what they saw and commented that other women wouldn't be able to do this either. See the responses below:

@AngieKhumalo said:

"In flip-flops nogal."

@ThabangTalks commented:

"Can't believe ke phala ke mosadi o "

@Missbtee mentioned:

"Lmao this is me moss."

@Silk70888500 posted:

"I was good back in day, but this stuff was never me. Difficult to do, she is really good, especially ka dress."

@NomfundoMotha2 shared:

"If she signs with Bafana Bafana she will be the best player in SA."

@UncleB75362490 said:

"Africa Has Talent."

@mtshovitsho commented:

"She reminds me of a girl I grew up with in PMB (eMbali) unit 13 uNono she was this good."

@IronicVector mentioned:

"Yoh this hun can mop the floor with me, l cant do anything she did there "

Source: Briefly News