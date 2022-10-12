A powerful and humble legal advocate took to social media with some sound advice regarding perseverance

Advocate Kundi Ramashia-Dube shared a bit of her story, reminding people that you need to push through your struggles

The message was well received as some were going through things that almost had them giving up on their dreams

While you might aspire to be someone great, never forget that they climbed many mountains to get to where they are. One stunning and well educated Mzansi woman took time to remind people of just that.

Adv. Kundi Ramashia-Dube wants people to know that greatness lives beyond struggless. Image: Instagram / Adv. Kundi Ramashia-Dube

Source: Instagram

It is often in those moments when you feel like you will never catch a break that something great happens.

Instagram user and legal advocate, Kundi Ramashia-Dube, shared a clip in which she preached the power of perseverance.

“Surviving that struggle will strengthen you

“It may not always feel like it, but God is with you in the midst of the struggle. Yours is to show up and trust Him with the rest.”

The people of Mzansi feel inspired

The motivational post definitely hit home hard for many. The comment section was quickly filled with gratitude and people ready to take on the world.

Take a look:

@prec_me said:

“I'm inspired ❤️✨”

@i2mt said:

“A timely message for me. Thank you.”

@phuthi4_masha said:

“On the verge of wanting to give up with my articles for law but thisI needed to see/read❤️”

@babs_kaniki said:

“Amen to this Lord knows I needed to be reminded ”

@lesegotlhosane said:

“This right here is evidence that education remains the best weapon. Nothing like a beautiful, educated and hard working woman.”

Lawyer babe shares her inspirational journey: “It is ending with admitted attorney of the high court”

In similar news, Briefly News reported that greatness hardly ever comes easily. A stunning boss babe shared the long road she has travelled to finally reach the peak of her journey.

Becoming a lawyer takes time. It is not only studying towards a degree, but hours of practical experience called articles, as well as taking board exams, to become an admitted attorney.

Social media user @maryjaneexplore took to Twitter with great pride, sharing all the steps she has taken to finally become an admitted attorney of the High Court.

