Becoming an admitted attorney of the High Court has been a long journey for this beautiful woman

Social media user @maryjaneexplore let the world know that she has worked hard to get to where she is today

People showered the beautiful lawyer with praise, letting her know what an inspiration she is to so many

Greatness hardly ever comes easily. A stunning boss babe shared the long road she has travelled to finally reach the peak of her journey.

Social media user @maryjaneexplore is about to become an admitted attorney and could not be more proud. Image: Twitter / @maryjaneexplore

Becoming a lawyer takes time. It is not only studying towards a degree, but hours of practical experience called articles, as well as taking board exams, to become an admitted attorney.

Social media user @maryjaneexplore took to Twitter with great pride, sharing all the steps she has taken to finally become an admitted attorney of the High Court.

“Man, I passed my board exams. Completed articles. Done law school. It is ending with admitted attorney of the High Court.”

People celebrate the incredible woman’s awesome achievement

Seeing @maryjaneexplore’s post left many filled with pride. It is not easy to get to where she is and sis deserves ALL the credit. People flocked to the comment section to shower her with praise, letting the good sis know that her journey is inspirational.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Double626126269 said:

“Well done sister, you're now a legal eagle and a role model to the young who just completed their matric… I hope you also motivate those who post naked on this platform every day.”

@NickJohannes1 said:

“Very attractive post in a statement. I understand the purpose function of the law but I am interested in knowing, was law bound to exist? If not, why was it adopted into practice.”

@TheLupusWarrior said:

@maleho_tshidiso said:

