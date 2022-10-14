Makgotso M has bagged a new role in a US film titled Survive and the actress opened up about her battle with mental health

The actress shared that she enjoyed every moment o filming the international movie because it explores mental health

On Mental Health Day on Monday, Makgotso expressed that knowing that she's not alone and talking about it has helped her on her journey

Makgotso M has bagged a new role in a US film, Survive. She stars alongside fictional character Sansa Stark in the upcoming movie.

Makgotso shared that the film directed by Mark Pellington explores mental health. She shared some of her scenes from the film.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared that it was a pleasure to be part of the movie because mental health is close to her heart.

Makgotso said one thing that’s helped her on her journey is knowing that she's not alone. She further said that being able to talk about it, educational content and things like therapy also help her a lot.

TshisaLIVE reports that Makgotso commemorated Mental Health Day on Monday. She spoke about the importance of finding out more information about the "battlefield called the mind" in order to destigmatise it.

Social media users took to the stunner's timeline to congratulate her on bagging the role in the international film and also shared their thoughts on mental health.

shonisani_m wrote:

"Wow, you’re doing amazing, babe."

su_zee33 commented:

"I'm really proud of you."

maduvha_madima said:

"You are just amazing my darling, I don't think South Africa knows or understands how good you are."

serame.ajayi wrote:

"One of my favourite South African actress, can't wait to watch you."

yolantarosetta commented:

"Your life is truly worth fighting for."

melo_malebo said:

"Mos That’s Sansa Stark! You’re a big deal sis."

zinhlepshabalala wrote:

"Ooh this is amazing!!!! @makgotsom1 this is incredible! The battle in the mind is the hardest 1 and those scars are even deeper! So proud of you sisi!"

mcebo_p08 added:

"Support system makes a huge difference."

