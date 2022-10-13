Zoleka Mandela has taken to social media to celebrate a massive milestone with the people who continue buying her memoir When Hope Whispers

In a video she posted on Instagram, the author shared that all new 20 copies of the book released in 2013 have sold out again

Zoleka's followers shared that the autobiography is an eye-opener and is definitely not a book to share but to own

Zoleka Mandela has taken to her timeline to celebrate a huge milestone. The author shared that her memoir When Hope Whispers has sold out again.

Zoleka Mandela's memoir ‘When Hope Whispers’ has sold out again. Image: @zolekamandela

Source: Instagram

She shared that all the 20 copies of her book have sold out again. Zoleka expressed gratitude to all the people who bought her book.

ZAlebs reports that the autobiography was first released in 2013. It details how she lost two kids in the space of two years, her substance abuse and battling cancer.

Taking to Instagram, Zoleka posted a short clip of herself thanking all the people who continue to show her support by continuing to buy her book.

Peeps took to her timeline to share that When Hope Whispers is not a book to share. Others said the media personality's book is an eye-opener.

zeldalagrangesa wrote:

"Congratulations Zoleka. May it continue to sell out faster than you can print!!!!"

ms.takalanimudau commented:

"This is not a book to share or borrow. You MUST own a copy. Beautiful, sis."

boingotlo_motlalekgosi said:

"One of my best reads... An eye opener. Thank you for sharing your life journey with us Zo."

queenbekezela wrote:

"Halala Ndlovukazi! Congratulations and celebrations."

zuware1 commented:

"You are blessed too much."

mohau.dube said:

"My love for you though. My love for you. We need a day's conference to unpack it. You light up my world, ZOLEKA. Always warms my heart to see you smile."

laxaennie added:

"Zoleka this was a good read. If it’s the same book I read it few years back.I really enjoyed it!"

