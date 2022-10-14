Khaya Dladla is reportedly the new host of Our Perfect Wedding and has reportedly already started filming new episodes with the reality show

The House of Zwide star apparently posted a clip of himself online hosting a recent wedding that will air on the popular show

The former Uzalo star and Gagasi FM presenter confirmed that he's working on a new show but refused to share the name of the show because of his contract's conditions

Khaya Dladla has reportedly landed a new TV hosting gig. The House of Zwide actor is apparently the new host of Our Perfect Wedding.

Khaya Dladla is set to host 'Our Perfect Wedding'.

Source: Instagram

The Gagasi FM presenter reportedly posted a clip of himself filming the reality show about Mzansi's lux weddings, according to a source. It's reported that the former Uzalo star grabbed the opportunity with both hands when it presented itself because he didn't expect it.

ZAlebs reports that Khaya Dladla confirmed to Isolezwe that he's working on a new show, but refused to share the name of the show he's working on because of the conditions of his contract.

The bubbly media personality shared that people will know soon. Kaya's career took a knock when he left Uzalo but he has dusted himself up and is winning again. He has appeared in House of Zwide, eHostela and bagged a Gagasi FM gig since exiting the SABC 1 telenovela.

Comrades Marathon trolls Big Zulu

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Comrades Marathon social media admin doesn't think that Big Zulu will survive running up the Sherwood climb if he decides to participate in the annual marathon

The Comrades Marathon social media team is hilarious. The page's admin viciously roasted Big Zulu.

The rapper took to his timeline and posted a snap of himself jogging on a tar road near his home in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal. He shared that he was gearing up for his unconfirmed boxing match with Cassper Nyovest.

One person tagged the Comrades Marathon page when Big Zulu posted the snap on Twitter. The tweep @TebangNtsasa asked the page's admin:

"Are you thinking what I's thinking?"

Source: Briefly News