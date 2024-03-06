Angel Ndlela is known for her strong personality, despite being the youngest cast member on The Real Housewives of Durban

The star has received both praise and criticism for her outspoken nature, with some calling it a character flaw

Ndlela has also revealed that she has been receiving death threats and negative comments on social media but remains unfazed, choosing to focus on her own growth and actions

One of the new cast members of The Real Housewives of Durban Angel Ndlela has spoken up about her character. The star had Mzansi buzzing after displaying her strong personality, despite being the youngest in the group.

‘RHOD’ star Angel Ndlela has revealed that she is getting death threats. Image: @angel_ndlela

Source: Instagram

Angel Ndlela says she speaks her mind

The Real Housewives of Durban has been charting social media trends since the new season premiered. Fans have been sharing thoughts on the show's storyline and also the new ladies.

Social media has been divided over singer, influencer, fashion designer and businesswoman Angel Ndlela's personality. Many have said her strong personality is a character flaw.

According to The South African, Angel does not allow anyone to intimidate her. The star also said people will understand her better as the show progresses. She said:

"It’s a good thing because nobody is going to walk all over me. I speak my mind and I don’t care what anyone thinks, but what I have learnt is that my delivery isn’t the best.

Angel Ndlela allegedly receiving death threats from trolls

We all know social media trolls don't know when to get off. The star revealed that she has been getting death threats since joining the show. Although she deactivated her X/Twitter account to avoid negative comments, some bullies have been sending her messages on her other social media platforms. She added:

"I have been getting death threats and some bizarre comments and direct messages such as I deserve to be raped. It is bizarre, I know. And that is why I laugh it off, delete, block, and move on with my life."

Duduzane Zuma makes a surprise cameo on RHOD

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nonku Williams and Duduzane Zuma had the viewers of The Real Housewives Of Durban talking after the recent episode.

Politician Duduzane Zuma appeared as a surprise guest on the recent episode of The Real Housewives Of Durban. Zuma met with cast mate Nonku Williams and was introduced to Sorisha Naidoo in the online video clip.

Source: Briefly News