Burna Boy concert promoter Gregory Jerome Wings fears for his life due to threats from former partner Abraham Radebe, who has strong ANC links

Wings filed for a protection order, accusing Radebe of stealing R7.45m and fabricating criminal accusations against him

Radebe is allegedly paying people to lie and open fake cases against Wings and also offered individuals money to kidnap Wings and extort money from him

It looks like the issue that caused the Burna Boy concert to be cancelled is still far from over. The organiser of the show Gregory Jerome Wings is reportedly fearing for his life after receiving threats from his former business partner Abraham Radebe.

Burna Boy's concert promoter Gregory Wings has accused Abraham Radebe of threatening his life. Image: @blameitong and Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Burna Boy concert promoter's life allegedly in danger

The people behind the controversial Burna Boy concert which flopped last year are reportedly at each other's necks. according to ZiMoja, one of the concert organisers Gregory Jerome Wings Jr filed for a protection order against his former business partner Abraham Radebe who is threatening his life.

Per the report, Radebe claims to have strong links in the ruling ANC party and could have Wings kidnapped and injured. Although the problem started when they were organising the Burna Boy concert, Wings also accused Radebe of stealing millions from their business. Part of the affidavit read:

"I discovered he stole R7.45m from our business. He has been making threats towards me and harassing my customers and business partners by making up lies about me being a criminal. He has harassed me by text, phone, email and social media."

Radebe allegedly paying people to lie against Wings

The issue is more complicated than it looks. According to the papers, Abraham Radebe is reportedly hiring people to open fake cases against Wings. The businessman allegedly paid people as much as R50K to have them open the cases.

Wings added that Radebe offered the same people money to have him kidnapped and extort money from him. He offered them 20% of whatever they could take from me.

Fraud case allegedly opened against Burna Boy show organiser

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that to think Mzansi had moved on from the canned Burna Boy concert, but it keeps coming back with more drama.

It's alleged that the reason behind the failed concert was not low ticket sales after all, but one of the organisers allegedly running away with money - millions to be exact!

