Mzansi had a lot to say about Shudufhadzo Musida lurking on every picture Maps Maponyane shared online

People dragged the former Miss South Africa for being thirsty, while others noticed that she might be in love

The two recently fuelled romance romance after they shared pictures on the same island in Seychelles

Shudufhadzo Musida caught Mzansi's attention when she commented on every recent post from Maps Maponyane.

Shudufhadzo Musida was caught in every comments section from Maps Maponyane's Instagram. Image: @shudufhadzomusida, @mmaponyane

Source: Instagram

What message is Shudu trying to get out?

An X user caught Shudufhadzo Musida lurking on a lot of Maps Maponyane's Instagram posts. This stems from the romance rumours that the two personalities have continuously denied.

@c_yar1 jokingly said:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"If akaku posti be like Shudu , phithizela kuma posts wakhe unga hlali nje," which loosely translates to:

"If he does not post you, be like Shudu and get busy under his posts, don't just leave things as is."

Mzansi gives Shudu the massive side-eye

Some people were not too happy about the former Miss South Africa being thirsty under Maps' posts. However, others noticed that she might be in love.

@Nkulunkulukazi:

"Okay, but what does Maps have to say about this?"

@MOSTHEBE:

"Lol, what in the threads is this."

@con_fu_sed_:

"This is embarrassing."

@SRibons

"They're adorable. Best feeling in the world when you find someone that matches you. All the best to them."

@Gcinusapho2:

"Just like Musa Mthombeni. It gives desperation."

Shudu and Maps in the Seychelles together?

Maps Maponyane and Shudu recently fuelled romance romance after they shared pictures at the island in Seychelles.

Even under Maps' posts, Shudu was busy.

In one post, Maps said:

"Island Views. Found a few of the village ‘Zen Zones’ at the @clubmed Seychelles and haven’t wanted to be anywhere else."

Shudu responded by saying: "You said up close and personal, Mr. Maponyane, enjoy!"

Fans concluded that the two were out on a baecation.

Maps and Shudu have the best time at the Durban July

In a previous report from Briefly News, Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo attended the 2023 Durban July and were cosied up on the flight back to Johannesburg.

They allegedly travelled together from the King Shaka Airport to OR Tambo International Airport and couldn't keep their affection hidden. Maps is known to be unlucky in love, and he's usually involved with only the finest ladies in the entertainment industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News